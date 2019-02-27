Lao Wang Hosts Benefit For Caring Companions of Santa Barbara

Lao Wang restaurant will host a fundraiser to help support the programs of Caring Companions of Santa Barbara, 5-10 p.m. Friday, March 1. Lao Wang is in Isla Vista, 6530 Pardall Road, Ste. B, Goleta.
Caring Companions of Santa Barbara (CCSB) offers a variety of programs for seniors in the Santa Barbara area. Services and subsidies include companionship, in-home care, transportation and geriatric fitness.
The mission of CCSB is to end the neglect of seniors through its programs. Many of the programs are awaiting funding but a waitlist is available on the CCSB website, www.ccofsb.org.
— Emmanuel Verduzco for Caring Companions of Santa Barbara.