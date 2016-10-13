Large Boulder Tumbles Onto San Marcos Road Above Santa Barbara

Santa Barbara County Public Works crews responded Thursday after a large boulder tumbled onto San Marcos Road in the hills above Santa Barbara.

The boulder, described as the size of a car, was totally blocking one lane of the road, which connects Cathedral Oaks Road at the bottom with Highway 154 at the top.

The estimated 3-ton shale rock was blocking the uphill lane just above Twin Ridge Road, according to Randy Carnahan, the county's road maintenance superintendent.

No injuries were reported in the incident, which occurred shortly before 7 a.m.

A skip-loader was used to push the boulder into a wide spot off the roadway and out of the traffic lane, Carnahan said, adding that crews will return Friday to break it up and haul it away.

Crews also will monitor to make sure additional rock falls were not likely, Carnahan said.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.