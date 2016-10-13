Tuesday, April 24 , 2018, 7:02 am | Fog/Mist 51º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Large Boulder Tumbles Onto San Marcos Road Above Santa Barbara

No injuries reported in early morning incident; crews push rock off roadway

A large boulder tumbled onto San Marcos Road in the hills above Santa Barbara on Thursday. No injuries were reported, and crews were able to shove the rock off the road for eventual removal. Click to view larger
A large boulder tumbled onto San Marcos Road in the hills above Santa Barbara on Thursday. No injuries were reported, and crews were able to shove the rock off the road for eventual removal. (Joyce Roberson / KEYT.com photo)
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | updated logo 10:26 a.m. | October 13, 2016 | 8:44 a.m.

Santa Barbara County Public Works crews responded Thursday after a large boulder tumbled onto San Marcos Road in the hills above Santa Barbara.

The boulder, described as the size of a car, was totally blocking one lane of the road, which connects Cathedral Oaks Road at the bottom with Highway 154 at the top.

The estimated 3-ton shale rock was blocking the uphill lane just above Twin Ridge Road, according to Randy Carnahan, the county's road maintenance superintendent.

No injuries were reported in the incident, which occurred shortly before 7 a.m.

A skip-loader was used to push the boulder into a wide spot off the roadway and out of the traffic lane, Carnahan said, adding that crews will return Friday to break it up and haul it away.

Crews also will monitor to make sure additional rock falls were not likely, Carnahan said.

