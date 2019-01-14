Large Tree Topples in Santa Barbara, Knocking Out Power to 350+ Customers

Incident happened shortly after 6 a.m. on De la Vina Street near De la Guerra Street

A large tree toppled in downtown Santa Barbara on Monday, damaging vehicles and knocking out power to the surrounding area.

Crews were dispatched shortly after 6 a.m. to De la Vina Street, near De la Guerra Street, after a large pine tree fell across the roadway, taking down power lines and causing a transformer explosion, according to Battalion Chief Mike de Ponce of the Santa Barbara City Fire Department.

Southern California Edison was reporting more than 350 customers without power due to the incident.

The transformer explosion threw embers onto nearby homes, de Ponce said, but crews were able to prevent any damage.

De la Vina Street was expected to remain closed for several hours from Ortega Street to Canon Perdido Street.

At least two vehicles parked on the street were damaged when the tree fell, according to witnesses.

No injuries were reported.

City Public Works crews were dispatched to remove the fallen tree.

City firefighters were kept busy after the incident with elevator rescues related to the power outage, de Ponce added.

