Large Tree Topples in Santa Barbara, Knocking Out Power to 350+ Customers

A large tree toppled in downtown Santa Barbara on Monday, damaging vehicles and knocking out power to the surrounding area.
Crews were dispatched shortly after 6 a.m. to De la Vina Street, near De la Guerra Street, after a large pine tree fell across the roadway, taking down power lines and causing a transformer explosion, according to Battalion Chief Mike de Ponce of the Santa Barbara City Fire Department.
Southern California Edison was reporting more than 350 customers without power due to the incident.
The transformer explosion threw embers onto nearby homes, de Ponce said, but crews were able to prevent any damage.
De la Vina Street was expected to remain closed for several hours from Ortega Street to Canon Perdido Street.
At least two vehicles parked on the street were damaged when the tree fell, according to witnesses.
No injuries were reported.
City Public Works crews were dispatched to remove the fallen tree.
City firefighters were kept busy after the incident with elevator rescues related to the power outage, de Ponce added.
— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.
A large tree toppled in downtown Santa Barbara on Monday, damaging vehicles and knocking out power to the surrounding area.
Crews were dispatched shortly after 6 a.m. to De la Vina Street, near De la Guerra Street, after a large pine tree fell across the roadway, taking down power lines and prompting a transformer explosion, according to Battalion Chief Mike de Ponce of the Santa Barbara City Fire Department.
The Southern California Edison was reporting more than 350 customers without power due to the incident.
The transformer explosion caused embers to be cast onto nearby homes, de Ponce said, but crews were able to prevent any damage.
De la Vina Street was expected to remain closed for several hours from Ortega Street to Canon Perdido Street.
At least two vehicles parked on the street were damaged when the tree fell, according to witnesses.
No injuries were reported.
City Public Works crews were dispatched to remove the fallen tree.
City firefighters were kept busy after the incident with elevator rescued related to the power outage, de Ponce said.
— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.
A large tree toppled in downtown Santa Barbara on Monday, damaging vehicles and knocking out power to the surrounding area.
Crews were dispatched shortly after 6 a.m. to De la Vina Street, near De la Guerra Street, after a large pine tree fell across the roadway, taking down power lines and prompting a transformer explosion, according to Battalion Chief Mike de Ponce of the Santa Barbara City Fire Department.
The Southern California Edison was reporting more than 350 customers without power due to the incident.
The transformer explosion caused embers to be cast onto nearby homes, de Ponce said, but crews were able to prevent any damage.
De la Vina Street was expected to remain closed for several hours from Ortega Street to Canon Perdido Street.
At least two vehicles parked on the street were damaged when the tree fell, according to witnesses.
No injuries were reported.
City Public Works crews were dispatched to remove the fallen tree.
City firefighters were kept busy after the incident with elevator rescued related to the power outage, de Ponce said.
— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.
A large tree toppled in downtown Santa Barbara on Monday, damaging vehicles and knocking out power to the surrounding area.
Crews were dispatched shortly after 6 a.m. to De la Vina Street, near De la Guerra Street, after a large pine tree fell across the roadway, taking down power lines and prompting a transformer explosion, according to Battalion Chief Mike de Ponce of the Santa Barbara City Fire Department.
The Southern California Edison was reporting more than 350 customers without power due to the incident.
The transformer explosion caused embers to be cast onto nearby homes, de Ponce said, but crews were able to prevent any damage.
De la Vina Street was expected to remain closed for several hours from Ortega Street to Canon Perdido Street.
At least two vehicles parked on the street were damaged when the tree fell, according to witnesses.
No injuries were reported.
City Public Works crews were dispatched to remove the fallen tree.
City firefighters were kept busy after the incident with elevator rescued related to the power outage, de Ponce said.
— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.
A large tree toppled in downtown Santa Barbara on Monday, damaging vehicles and knocking out power to the surrounding area.
Crews were dispatched shortly after 6 a.m. to De la Vina Street, near De la Guerra Street, after a large pine tree fell across the roadway, taking down power lines and prompting a transformer explosion, according to Battalion Chief Mike de Ponce of the Santa Barbara City Fire Department.
Southern California Edison was reporting more than 350 customers without power due to the incident.
The transformer explosion caused embers to be cast onto nearby homes, de Ponce said, but crews were able to prevent any damage.
De la Vina Street was expected to remain closed for several hours from Ortega Street to Canon Perdido Street.
At least two vehicles parked on the street were damaged when the tree fell, according to witnesses.
No injuries were reported.
City Public Works crews were dispatched to remove the fallen tree.
City firefighters were kept busy after the incident with elevator rescued related to the power outage, de Ponce said.
— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.
A large tree toppled in downtown Santa Barbara on Monday, damaging vehicles and knocking out power to the surrounding area.
Crews were dispatched shortly after 6 a.m. to De la Vina Street, near De la Guerra Street, after a large pine tree fell across the roadway, taking down power lines and prompting a transformer explosion, according to Battalion Chief Mike de Ponce of the Santa Barbara City Fire Department.
The Southern California Edison was reporting more than 350 customers without power due to the incident.
The transformer explosion caused embers to be cast onto nearby homes, de Ponce said, but crews were able to prevent any damage.
De la Vina Street was expected to remain closed for several hours from Ortega Street to Canon Perdido Street.
At least two vehicles parked on the street were damaged when the tree fell, according to witnesses.
No injuries were reported.
City Public Works crews were dispatched to remove the fallen tree.
City firefighters were kept busy after the incident with elevator rescued related to the power outage, de Ponce said.
— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.
A large tree toppled in downtown Santa Barbara on Monday, damaging vehicles and knocking out power to the surrounding area.
Crews were dispatched shortly after 6 a.m. to De la Vina Street, near De la Guerra Street, after a large pine tree fell across the roadway, taking down power lines and prompting a transformer explosion, according to Battalion Chief Mike de Ponce of the Santa Barbara City Fire Department.
The Southern California Edison was reporting more than 350 customers without power due to the incident.
The transformer explosion caused embers to be cast onto nearby homes, de Ponce said, but crews were able to prevent any damage.
De la Vina Street was expected to remain closed for several hours from Ortega Street to Canon Perdido Street.
At least two vehicles parked on the street were damaged when the tree fell, according to witnesses.
No injuries were reported.
City Public Works crews were dispatched to remove the fallen tree.
City firefighters were kept busy after the incident with elevator rescued related to the power outage, de Ponce said.
— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.
A large tree toppled in downtown Santa Barbara on Monday, damaging vehicles and knocking out power to the surrounding area.
Crews were dispatched shortly after 6 a.m. to De la Vina Street, near De la Guerra Street, after a large pine tree fell across the roadway, taking down power lines and prompting a transformer explosion, according to Battalion Chief Mike de Ponce of the Santa Barbara City Fire Department.
The Southern California Edison was reporting more than 350 customers without power due to the incident.
The transformer explosion caused embers to be cast onto nearby homes, de Ponce said, but crews were able to prevent any damage.
De la Vina Street was expected to remain closed for several hours from Ortega Street to Canon Perdido Street.
At least two vehicles parked on the street were damaged when the tree fell, according to witnesses.
No injuries were reported.
City Public Works crews were dispatched to remove the fallen tree.
City firefighters were kept busy after the incident with elevator rescued related to the power outage, de Ponce said.
— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.
A large tree toppled in downtown Santa Barbara on Monday, damaging vehicles and knocking out power to the surrounding area.
Crews were dispatched shortly after 6 a.m. to De la Vina Street, near De la Guerra Street, after a large pine tree fell across the roadway, taking down power lines and prompting a transformer explosion, according to Battalion Chief Mike de Ponce of the Santa Barbara City Fire Department.
Southern California Edison was reporting more than 350 customers without power due to the incident.
The transformer explosion caused embers to be cast onto nearby homes, de Ponce said, but crews were able to prevent any damage.
De la Vina Street was expected to remain closed for several hours from Ortega Street to Canon Perdido Street.
At least two vehicles parked on the street were damaged when the tree fell, according to witnesses.
No injuries were reported.
City Public Works crews were dispatched to remove the fallen tree.
City firefighters were kept busy after the incident with elevator rescued related to the power outage, de Ponce said.
— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.
A large tree toppled in downtown Santa Barbara on Monday, damaging vehicles and knocking out power to the surrounding area.
Crews were dispatched shortly after 6 a.m. to De la Vina Street, near De la Guerra Street, after a large pine tree fell across the roadway, taking down power lines and prompting a transformer explosion, according to Battalion Chief Mike de Ponce of the Santa Barbara City Fire Department.
The Southern California Edison was reporting more than 350 customers without power due to the incident.
The transformer explosion caused embers to be cast onto nearby homes, de Ponce said, but crews were able to prevent any damage.
De la Vina Street was expected to remain closed for several hours from Ortega Street to Canon Perdido Street.
At least two vehicles parked on the street were damaged when the tree fell, according to witnesses.
No injuries were reported.
City Public Works crews were dispatched to remove the fallen tree.
City firefighters were kept busy after the incident with elevator rescued related to the power outage, de Ponce said.
— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.
A large tree toppled in downtown Santa Barbara on Monday, damaging vehicles and knocking out power to the surrounding area.
Crews were dispatched shortly after 6 a.m. to De la Vina Street, near De la Guerra Street, after a large pine tree fell across the roadway, taking down power lines and prompting a transformer explosion, according to Battalion Chief Mike de Ponce of the Santa Barbara City Fire Department.
The Southern California Edison was reporting more than 350 customers without power due to the incident.
The transformer explosion caused embers to be cast onto nearby homes, de Ponce said, but crews were able to prevent any damage.
De la Vina Street was expected to remain closed for several hours from Ortega Street to Canon Perdido Street.
At least two vehicles parked on the street were damaged when the tree fell, according to witnesses.
No injuries were reported.
City Public Works crews were dispatched to remove the fallen tree.
City firefighters were kept busy after the incident with elevator rescued related to the power outage, de Ponce said.
— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.
A large tree toppled in downtown Santa Barbara on Monday, damaging vehicles and knocking out power to the surrounding area.
Crews were dispatched shortly after 6 a.m. to De la Vina Street, near De la Guerra Street, after a large pine tree fell across the roadway, taking down power lines and prompting a transformer explosion, according to Battalion Chief Mike de Ponce of the Santa Barbara City Fire Department.
The Southern California Edison was reporting more than 350 customers without power due to the incident.
The transformer explosion caused embers to be cast onto nearby homes, de Ponce said, but crews were able to prevent any damage.
De la Vina Street was expected to remain closed for several hours from Ortega Street to Canon Perdido Street.
At least two vehicles parked on the street were damaged when the tree fell, according to witnesses.
No injuries were reported.
City Public Works crews were dispatched to remove the fallen tree.
City firefighters were kept busy after the incident with elevator rescued related to the power outage, de Ponce said.
— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.
A large tree toppled in downtown Santa Barbara on Monday, damaging vehicles and knocking out power to the surrounding area.
Crews were dispatched shortly after 6 a.m. to De la Vina Street, near De la Guerra Street, after a large pine tree fell across the roadway, taking down power lines and prompting a transformer explosion, according to Battalion Chief Mike de Ponce of the Santa Barbara City Fire Department.
Southern California Edison was reporting more than 350 customers without power due to the incident.
The transformer explosion caused embers to be cast onto nearby homes, de Ponce said, but crews were able to prevent any damage.
De la Vina Street was expected to remain closed for several hours from Ortega Street to Canon Perdido Street.
At least two vehicles parked on the street were damaged when the tree fell, according to witnesses.
No injuries were reported.
City Public Works crews were dispatched to remove the fallen tree.
City firefighters were kept busy after the incident with elevator rescued related to the power outage, de Ponce said.
— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.
A large tree toppled in downtown Santa Barbara on Monday, damaging vehicles and knocking out power to the surrounding area.
Crews were dispatched shortly after 6 a.m. to De la Vina Street, near De la Guerra Street, after a large pine tree fell across the roadway, taking down power lines and prompting a transformer explosion, according to Battalion Chief Mike de Ponce of the Santa Barbara City Fire Department.
The Southern California Edison was reporting more than 350 customers without power due to the incident.
The transformer explosion caused embers to be cast onto nearby homes, de Ponce said, but crews were able to prevent any damage.
De la Vina Street was expected to remain closed for several hours from Ortega Street to Canon Perdido Street.
At least two vehicles parked on the street were damaged when the tree fell, according to witnesses.
No injuries were reported.
City Public Works crews were dispatched to remove the fallen tree.
City firefighters were kept busy after the incident with elevator rescued related to the power outage, de Ponce said.
— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.
A large tree toppled in downtown Santa Barbara on Monday, damaging vehicles and knocking out power to the surrounding area.
Crews were dispatched shortly after 6 a.m. to De la Vina Street, near De la Guerra Street, after a large pine tree fell across the roadway, taking down power lines and prompting a transformer explosion, according to Battalion Chief Mike de Ponce of the Santa Barbara City Fire Department.
The Southern California Edison was reporting more than 350 customers without power due to the incident.
The transformer explosion caused embers to be cast onto nearby homes, de Ponce said, but crews were able to prevent any damage.
De la Vina Street was expected to remain closed for several hours from Ortega Street to Canon Perdido Street.
At least two vehicles parked on the street were damaged when the tree fell, according to witnesses.
No injuries were reported.
City Public Works crews were dispatched to remove the fallen tree.
City firefighters were kept busy after the incident with elevator rescued related to the power outage, de Ponce said.
— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.
A large tree toppled in downtown Santa Barbara on Monday, damaging vehicles and knocking out power to the surrounding area.
Crews were dispatched shortly after 6 a.m. to De la Vina Street, near De la Guerra Street, after a large pine tree fell across the roadway, taking down power lines and prompting a transformer explosion, according to Battalion Chief Mike de Ponce of the Santa Barbara City Fire Department.
The Southern California Edison was reporting more than 350 customers without power due to the incident.
The transformer explosion caused embers to be cast onto nearby homes, de Ponce said, but crews were able to prevent any damage.
De la Vina Street was expected to remain closed for several hours from Ortega Street to Canon Perdido Street.
At least two vehicles parked on the street were damaged when the tree fell, according to witnesses.
No injuries were reported.
City Public Works crews were dispatched to remove the fallen tree.
City firefighters were kept busy after the incident with elevator rescued related to the power outage, de Ponce said.
— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.
A large tree toppled in downtown Santa Barbara on Monday, damaging vehicles and knocking out power to the surrounding area.
Crews were dispatched shortly after 6 a.m. to De la Vina Street, near De la Guerra Street, after a large pine tree fell across the roadway, taking down power lines and prompting a transformer explosion, according to Battalion Chief Mike de Ponce of the Santa Barbara City Fire Department.
Southern California Edison was reporting more than 350 customers without power due to the incident.
The transformer explosion caused embers to be cast onto nearby homes, de Ponce said, but crews were able to prevent any damage.
De la Vina Street was expected to remain closed for several hours from Ortega Street to Canon Perdido Street.
At least two vehicles parked on the street were damaged when the tree fell, according to witnesses.
No injuries were reported.
City Public Works crews were dispatched to remove the fallen tree.
City firefighters were kept busy after the incident with elevator rescued related to the power outage, de Ponce said.
— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.
A large tree toppled in downtown Santa Barbara on Monday, damaging vehicles and knocking out power to the surrounding area.
Crews were dispatched shortly after 6 a.m. to De la Vina Street, near De la Guerra Street, after a large pine tree fell across the roadway, taking down power lines and prompting a transformer explosion, according to Battalion Chief Mike de Ponce of the Santa Barbara City Fire Department.
The Southern California Edison was reporting more than 350 customers without power due to the incident.
The transformer explosion caused embers to be cast onto nearby homes, de Ponce said, but crews were able to prevent any damage.
De la Vina Street was expected to remain closed for several hours from Ortega Street to Canon Perdido Street.
At least two vehicles parked on the street were damaged when the tree fell, according to witnesses.
No injuries were reported.
City Public Works crews were dispatched to remove the fallen tree.
City firefighters were kept busy after the incident with elevator rescued related to the power outage, de Ponce said.
— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.
A large tree toppled in downtown Santa Barbara on Monday, damaging vehicles and knocking out power to the surrounding area.
Crews were dispatched shortly after 6 a.m. to De la Vina Street, near De la Guerra Street, after a large pine tree fell across the roadway, taking down power lines and prompting a transformer explosion, according to Battalion Chief Mike de Ponce of the Santa Barbara City Fire Department.
The Southern California Edison was reporting more than 350 customers without power due to the incident.
The transformer explosion caused embers to be cast onto nearby homes, de Ponce said, but crews were able to prevent any damage.
De la Vina Street was expected to remain closed for several hours from Ortega Street to Canon Perdido Street.
At least two vehicles parked on the street were damaged when the tree fell, according to witnesses.
No injuries were reported.
City Public Works crews were dispatched to remove the fallen tree.
City firefighters were kept busy after the incident with elevator rescued related to the power outage, de Ponce said.
— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.
A large tree toppled in downtown Santa Barbara on Monday, damaging vehicles and knocking out power to the surrounding area.
Crews were dispatched shortly after 6 a.m. to De la Vina Street, near De la Guerra Street, after a large pine tree fell across the roadway, taking down power lines and prompting a transformer explosion, according to Battalion Chief Mike de Ponce of the Santa Barbara City Fire Department.
The Southern California Edison was reporting more than 350 customers without power due to the incident.
The transformer explosion caused embers to be cast onto nearby homes, de Ponce said, but crews were able to prevent any damage.
De la Vina Street was expected to remain closed for several hours from Ortega Street to Canon Perdido Street.
At least two vehicles parked on the street were damaged when the tree fell, according to witnesses.
No injuries were reported.
City Public Works crews were dispatched to remove the fallen tree.
City firefighters were kept busy after the incident with elevator rescued related to the power outage, de Ponce said.
— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.
A large tree toppled in downtown Santa Barbara on Monday, damaging vehicles and knocking out power to the surrounding area.
Crews were dispatched shortly after 6 a.m. to De la Vina Street, near De la Guerra Street, after a large pine tree fell across the roadway, taking down power lines and prompting a transformer explosion, according to Battalion Chief Mike de Ponce of the Santa Barbara City Fire Department.
Southern California Edison was reporting more than 350 customers without power due to the incident.
The transformer explosion caused embers to be cast onto nearby homes, de Ponce said, but crews were able to prevent any damage.
De la Vina Street was expected to remain closed for several hours from Ortega Street to Canon Perdido Street.
At least two vehicles parked on the street were damaged when the tree fell, according to witnesses.
No injuries were reported.
City Public Works crews were dispatched to remove the fallen tree.
City firefighters were kept busy after the incident with elevator rescued related to the power outage, de Ponce said.
— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.
A large tree toppled in downtown Santa Barbara on Monday, damaging vehicles and knocking out power to the surrounding area.
Crews were dispatched shortly after 6 a.m. to De la Vina Street, near De la Guerra Street, after a large pine tree fell across the roadway, taking down power lines and prompting a transformer explosion, according to Battalion Chief Mike de Ponce of the Santa Barbara City Fire Department.
The Southern California Edison was reporting more than 350 customers without power due to the incident.
The transformer explosion caused embers to be cast onto nearby homes, de Ponce said, but crews were able to prevent any damage.
De la Vina Street was expected to remain closed for several hours from Ortega Street to Canon Perdido Street.
At least two vehicles parked on the street were damaged when the tree fell, according to witnesses.
No injuries were reported.
City Public Works crews were dispatched to remove the fallen tree.
City firefighters were kept busy after the incident with elevator rescued related to the power outage, de Ponce said.
— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.
A large tree toppled in downtown Santa Barbara on Monday, damaging vehicles and knocking out power to the surrounding area.
Crews were dispatched shortly after 6 a.m. to De la Vina Street, near De la Guerra Street, after a large pine tree fell across the roadway, taking down power lines and prompting a transformer explosion, according to Battalion Chief Mike de Ponce of the Santa Barbara City Fire Department.
The Southern California Edison was reporting more than 350 customers without power due to the incident.
The transformer explosion caused embers to be cast onto nearby homes, de Ponce said, but crews were able to prevent any damage.
De la Vina Street was expected to remain closed for several hours from Ortega Street to Canon Perdido Street.
At least two vehicles parked on the street were damaged when the tree fell, according to witnesses.
No injuries were reported.
City Public Works crews were dispatched to remove the fallen tree.
City firefighters were kept busy after the incident with elevator rescued related to the power outage, de Ponce said.
— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.
A large tree toppled in downtown Santa Barbara on Monday, damaging vehicles and knocking out power to the surrounding area.
Crews were dispatched shortly after 6 a.m. to De la Vina Street, near De la Guerra Street, after a large pine tree fell across the roadway, taking down power lines and prompting a transformer explosion, according to Battalion Chief Mike de Ponce of the Santa Barbara City Fire Department.
The Southern California Edison was reporting more than 350 customers without power due to the incident.
The transformer explosion caused embers to be cast onto nearby homes, de Ponce said, but crews were able to prevent any damage.
De la Vina Street was expected to remain closed for several hours from Ortega Street to Canon Perdido Street.
At least two vehicles parked on the street were damaged when the tree fell, according to witnesses.
No injuries were reported.
City Public Works crews were dispatched to remove the fallen tree.
City firefighters were kept busy after the incident with elevator rescued related to the power outage, de Ponce said.
— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.
A large tree toppled in downtown Santa Barbara on Monday, damaging vehicles and knocking out power to the surrounding area.
Crews were dispatched shortly after 6 a.m. to De la Vina Street, near De la Guerra Street, after a large pine tree fell across the roadway, taking down power lines and prompting a transformer explosion, according to Battalion Chief Mike de Ponce of the Santa Barbara City Fire Department.
Southern California Edison was reporting more than 350 customers without power due to the incident.
The transformer explosion caused embers to be cast onto nearby homes, de Ponce said, but crews were able to prevent any damage.
De la Vina Street was expected to remain closed for several hours from Ortega Street to Canon Perdido Street.
At least two vehicles parked on the street were damaged when the tree fell, according to witnesses.
No injuries were reported.
City Public Works crews were dispatched to remove the fallen tree.
City firefighters were kept busy after the incident with elevator rescued related to the power outage, de Ponce said.
— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.
A large tree toppled in downtown Santa Barbara on Monday, damaging vehicles and knocking out power to the surrounding area.
Crews were dispatched shortly after 6 a.m. to De la Vina Street, near De la Guerra Street, after a large pine tree fell across the roadway, taking down power lines and prompting a transformer explosion, according to Battalion Chief Mike de Ponce of the Santa Barbara City Fire Department.
The Southern California Edison was reporting more than 350 customers without power due to the incident.
The transformer explosion caused embers to be cast onto nearby homes, de Ponce said, but crews were able to prevent any damage.
De la Vina Street was expected to remain closed for several hours from Ortega Street to Canon Perdido Street.
At least two vehicles parked on the street were damaged when the tree fell, according to witnesses.
No injuries were reported.
City Public Works crews were dispatched to remove the fallen tree.
City firefighters were kept busy after the incident with elevator rescued related to the power outage, de Ponce said.
— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.
A large tree toppled in downtown Santa Barbara on Monday, damaging vehicles and knocking out power to the surrounding area.
Crews were dispatched shortly after 6 a.m. to De la Vina Street, near De la Guerra Street, after a large pine tree fell across the roadway, taking down power lines and prompting a transformer explosion, according to Battalion Chief Mike de Ponce of the Santa Barbara City Fire Department.
The Southern California Edison was reporting more than 350 customers without power due to the incident.
The transformer explosion caused embers to be cast onto nearby homes, de Ponce said, but crews were able to prevent any damage.
De la Vina Street was expected to remain closed for several hours from Ortega Street to Canon Perdido Street.
At least two vehicles parked on the street were damaged when the tree fell, according to witnesses.
No injuries were reported.
City Public Works crews were dispatched to remove the fallen tree.
City firefighters were kept busy after the incident with elevator rescued related to the power outage, de Ponce said.
— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.
A large tree toppled in downtown Santa Barbara on Monday, damaging vehicles and knocking out power to the surrounding area.
Crews were dispatched shortly after 6 a.m. to De la Vina Street, near De la Guerra Street, after a large pine tree fell across the roadway, taking down power lines and prompting a transformer explosion, according to Battalion Chief Mike de Ponce of the Santa Barbara City Fire Department.
The Southern California Edison was reporting more than 350 customers without power due to the incident.
The transformer explosion caused embers to be cast onto nearby homes, de Ponce said, but crews were able to prevent any damage.
De la Vina Street was expected to remain closed for several hours from Ortega Street to Canon Perdido Street.
At least two vehicles parked on the street were damaged when the tree fell, according to witnesses.
No injuries were reported.
City Public Works crews were dispatched to remove the fallen tree.
City firefighters were kept busy after the incident with elevator rescued related to the power outage, de Ponce said.
— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.
A large tree toppled in downtown Santa Barbara on Monday, damaging vehicles and knocking out power to the surrounding area.
Crews were dispatched shortly after 6 a.m. to De la Vina Street, near De la Guerra Street, after a large pine tree fell across the roadway, taking down power lines and prompting a transformer explosion, according to Battalion Chief Mike de Ponce of the Santa Barbara City Fire Department.
Southern California Edison was reporting more than 350 customers without power due to the incident.
The transformer explosion caused embers to be cast onto nearby homes, de Ponce said, but crews were able to prevent any damage.
De la Vina Street was expected to remain closed for several hours from Ortega Street to Canon Perdido Street.
At least two vehicles parked on the street were damaged when the tree fell, according to witnesses.
No injuries were reported.
City Public Works crews were dispatched to remove the fallen tree.
City firefighters were kept busy after the incident with elevator rescued related to the power outage, de Ponce said.
— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.
A large tree toppled in downtown Santa Barbara on Monday, damaging vehicles and knocking out power to the surrounding area.
Crews were dispatched shortly after 6 a.m. to De la Vina Street, near De la Guerra Street, after a large pine tree fell across the roadway, taking down power lines and prompting a transformer explosion, according to Battalion Chief Mike de Ponce of the Santa Barbara City Fire Department.
The Southern California Edison was reporting more than 350 customers without power due to the incident.
The transformer explosion caused embers to be cast onto nearby homes, de Ponce said, but crews were able to prevent any damage.
De la Vina Street was expected to remain closed for several hours from Ortega Street to Canon Perdido Street.
At least two vehicles parked on the street were damaged when the tree fell, according to witnesses.
No injuries were reported.
City Public Works crews were dispatched to remove the fallen tree.
City firefighters were kept busy after the incident with elevator rescued related to the power outage, de Ponce said.
— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.
A large tree toppled in downtown Santa Barbara on Monday, damaging vehicles and knocking out power to the surrounding area.
Crews were dispatched shortly after 6 a.m. to De la Vina Street, near De la Guerra Street, after a large pine tree fell across the roadway, taking down power lines and prompting a transformer explosion, according to Battalion Chief Mike de Ponce of the Santa Barbara City Fire Department.
The Southern California Edison was reporting more than 350 customers without power due to the incident.
The transformer explosion caused embers to be cast onto nearby homes, de Ponce said, but crews were able to prevent any damage.
De la Vina Street was expected to remain closed for several hours from Ortega Street to Canon Perdido Street.
At least two vehicles parked on the street were damaged when the tree fell, according to witnesses.
No injuries were reported.
City Public Works crews were dispatched to remove the fallen tree.
City firefighters were kept busy after the incident with elevator rescued related to the power outage, de Ponce said.
— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.
A large tree toppled in downtown Santa Barbara on Monday, damaging vehicles and knocking out power to the surrounding area.
Crews were dispatched shortly after 6 a.m. to De la Vina Street, near De la Guerra Street, after a large pine tree fell across the roadway, taking down power lines and prompting a transformer explosion, according to Battalion Chief Mike de Ponce of the Santa Barbara City Fire Department.
The Southern California Edison was reporting more than 350 customers without power due to the incident.
The transformer explosion caused embers to be cast onto nearby homes, de Ponce said, but crews were able to prevent any damage.
De la Vina Street was expected to remain closed for several hours from Ortega Street to Canon Perdido Street.
At least two vehicles parked on the street were damaged when the tree fell, according to witnesses.
No injuries were reported.
City Public Works crews were dispatched to remove the fallen tree.
City firefighters were kept busy after the incident with elevator rescued related to the power outage, de Ponce said.
— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.
A large tree toppled in downtown Santa Barbara on Monday, damaging vehicles and knocking out power to the surrounding area.
Crews were dispatched shortly after 6 a.m. to De la Vina Street, near De la Guerra Street, after a large pine tree fell across the roadway, taking down power lines and prompting a transformer explosion, according to Battalion Chief Mike de Ponce of the Santa Barbara City Fire Department.
Southern California Edison was reporting more than 350 customers without power due to the incident.
The transformer explosion caused embers to be cast onto nearby homes, de Ponce said, but crews were able to prevent any damage.
De la Vina Street was expected to remain closed for several hours from Ortega Street to Canon Perdido Street.
At least two vehicles parked on the street were damaged when the tree fell, according to witnesses.
No injuries were reported.
City Public Works crews were dispatched to remove the fallen tree.
City firefighters were kept busy after the incident with elevator rescued related to the power outage, de Ponce said.
— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.
A large tree toppled in downtown Santa Barbara on Monday, damaging vehicles and knocking out power to the surrounding area.
Crews were dispatched shortly after 6 a.m. to De la Vina Street, near De la Guerra Street, after a large pine tree fell across the roadway, taking down power lines and prompting a transformer explosion, according to Battalion Chief Mike de Ponce of the Santa Barbara City Fire Department.
The Southern California Edison was reporting more than 350 customers without power due to the incident.
The transformer explosion caused embers to be cast onto nearby homes, de Ponce said, but crews were able to prevent any damage.
De la Vina Street was expected to remain closed for several hours from Ortega Street to Canon Perdido Street.
At least two vehicles parked on the street were damaged when the tree fell, according to witnesses.
No injuries were reported.
City Public Works crews were dispatched to remove the fallen tree.
City firefighters were kept busy after the incident with elevator rescued related to the power outage, de Ponce said.
— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.
A large tree toppled in downtown Santa Barbara on Monday, damaging vehicles and knocking out power to the surrounding area.
Crews were dispatched shortly after 6 a.m. to De la Vina Street, near De la Guerra Street, after a large pine tree fell across the roadway, taking down power lines and prompting a transformer explosion, according to Battalion Chief Mike de Ponce of the Santa Barbara City Fire Department.
The Southern California Edison was reporting more than 350 customers without power due to the incident.
The transformer explosion caused embers to be cast onto nearby homes, de Ponce said, but crews were able to prevent any damage.
De la Vina Street was expected to remain closed for several hours from Ortega Street to Canon Perdido Street.
At least two vehicles parked on the street were damaged when the tree fell, according to witnesses.
No injuries were reported.
City Public Works crews were dispatched to remove the fallen tree.
City firefighters were kept busy after the incident with elevator rescued related to the power outage, de Ponce said.
— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.
A large tree toppled in downtown Santa Barbara on Monday, damaging vehicles and knocking out power to the surrounding area.
Crews were dispatched shortly after 6 a.m. to De la Vina Street, near De la Guerra Street, after a large pine tree fell across the roadway, taking down power lines and prompting a transformer explosion, according to Battalion Chief Mike de Ponce of the Santa Barbara City Fire Department.
The Southern California Edison was reporting more than 350 customers without power due to the incident.
The transformer explosion caused embers to be cast onto nearby homes, de Ponce said, but crews were able to prevent any damage.
De la Vina Street was expected to remain closed for several hours from Ortega Street to Canon Perdido Street.
At least two vehicles parked on the street were damaged when the tree fell, according to witnesses.
No injuries were reported.
City Public Works crews were dispatched to remove the fallen tree.
City firefighters were kept busy after the incident with elevator rescued related to the power outage, de Ponce said.
— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).
Support Noozhawk Today
You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.
We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.
Thank you for your vital support.
Become a Noozhawk Supporter
- Ask
- Vote
- Investigate
- Answer
Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?
Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.
Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.
We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.
The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.
Thanks for asking!
Reader Comments
Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.