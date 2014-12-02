Large Tree Topples Into Santa Barbara Courthouse

No injuries reported, but structure sustained minor damage, according to city fire officials

A large ficus tree — its roots apparently weakened by the day's rainfall — toppled Tuesday night at the Santa Barbara Courthouse downtown, according to the Santa Barbara City Fire Department.

"The tree appears to be an old fig tree that came down, just glancing the courthouse building," the Fire Department said in a posting on its Facebook page. "The building sustained minor damage and is secure."

Crews were called out about 8 p.m. to the courthouse, and found the tree lying on its side on the Santa Barbara Street side of the building.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

Crews were expected to deal with the downed tree, which witnesses told Noozhawk appeared to be about 75 feet tall, on Wednesday morning, fire officials said.

