Saturday, April 21 , 2018, 2:06 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Anthony Ibarra Murder Case Moving to Larger Courtroom

By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | July 18, 2013 | 8:04 p.m.

Future hearings in the Anthony Ibarra murder case will need to be held in a larger, yet-to-be-identified courtroom, a Santa Maria judge said Thursday.

Superior Court Judge Rick Brown granted a defense attorney’s motion to move hearings into a more adequately sized space to accommodate the case’s 11 defendants and attorneys.

The defendants, who are still in custody, have been indicted in connection with the gang-related torture and murder of Ibarra, 28, on March 17.

All 11 were back in court Thursday in Department 6, each with his or her own attorney.

Santa Barbara defense attorney Steve Balash said he filed the motion because attorneys didn’t have enough space to sit or even to take notes.

“Trying to stand up was difficult,” Balash said, noting that Solvang or Santa Barbara might have more adequate facilities.

Other defense attorneys readily supported the motion.

A date for the next hearing hasn’t been set, but everyone involved in the case is scheduled to meet in Department 6 on Sept. 12 to receive instructions on where to go for the remainder of the hearing.

Prosecutors have previously said they will not to seek the death penalty in the case, but several defendants face life in prison without parole if convicted.

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 