Larry Bruyere Named General Manager of Ice in Paradise Rink in Goleta

The highly anticipated Ice in Paradise skating arena, slated to open in September, has hired general manager Larry Bruyere.

Bruyere brings more than 25 years in rink management to this role. Most recently he served as the general manager of the Channel Islands Ice Center.

Bruyere has also managed ice rinks in Valencia and Van Nuys. He is an experienced and award-winning hockey coach having recently been awarded the 2015 USA Hockey Western Region Coach of the year.

According to Jack Norqual, capital campaign chair, “We are thrilled to welcome Larry and excited to have someone with his experience and expertise leading the growth of our many ice skating programs at the Ice in Paradise arena.”

As construction continues on the 46,500-square-foot Ice in Paradise skating arena, Bruyere will begin work with local hockey and figure skating associations, put together programming and schedules, and make sign-up’s available for 2015 Fall/Winter camps, leagues, and learn to skate programs.

The Ice in Paradise ice skating arena will feature two rinks, a 200-foot-by-85-foot National Hockey League-sized rink and a smaller 100-foot-by-60-foot studio rink providing programs for ice skaters, learn to skate, general skating, figure skaters, ice hockey for boys, girls and adults as well as adaptive ice sports for mobility impaired athletes.

The Greater Santa Barbara Ice Skating Association has launched its Buy-a-Brick program, their last phase of fundraising to help complete construction, which allows members of the community to become donors and have their names etched into bricks that will be on display for all to see in an outdoor Donor Park.

Click here for more information on how the Buy-a-Brick Campaign and other Naming Opportunities.

— Jennifer Ono is the capital campaign director for the Greater Santa Barbara Ice Skating Association.