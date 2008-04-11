Larry Crandell’s Star Turns, But for a Good Cause

Just this once, 'Mr. Santa Barbara' will let someone else call the shots at a fund-raiser, for the Arthritis Foundation of Santa Barbara.

For five decades, you’ve been shelling out for him — to the tune of an estimated $200 million for local nonprofit organizations. Now you have an opportunity to sell out for him, too.

Of course, we’re talking about Larry Crandell’s favorite subject — Larry Crandell — on the occasion of his 85th birthday. The event is a fun-raising/fund-raising roast of "Mr. Santa Barbara" to benefit the Arthritis Foundation of Santa Barbara, and there are just a few tickets remaining.

The birthday bash begins with cocktails and a cash bar at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Four Seasons Biltmore Resort. Dinner follows at 7 p.m. Soon after, a parade of celebrity roasters will do the honors of skewering the man who has used them — and many of you — as wisecrack material at countless fund raisers throughout the South Coast.

Peter Noone of Herman’s Hermits fame is the night’s master of ceremonies, and the roasters are songwriter Jeff Barry; former Montecito Journal publisher Jim Buckley; comedian Matt Iseman; Tom Parker, president of the Hutton Foundation; and Michael Towbes, chairman of The Towbes Group Inc. If history is any guide, Larry will have his say, too — along with a plug for his book, Silver Tongue, written by his son, Steven.

The event is presented by the Hutton Foundation and sponsored by Affinity Bank, Bryant & Sons Jewelers, Cox Communications, FirstClickSEO, Montecito Bank & Trust, Mosher Foundation, Santa Barbara Bank & Trust, Santa Barbara Zoo, UCSB and Village Properties Realtors.

Tickets to this once-in-a-lifetime party are $250 and, as mentioned previously, there are just a few left. Click here for more information or call Jeanne David at the Arthritis Foundation of Santa Barbara at 805.563.4685.