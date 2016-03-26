Larry Dean Seaton, Formerly of Santa Barbara, 1953-2016

Posted on March 26, 2016 | 7:40 a.m.

Source: Seaton Family

Larry Dean Seaton, formerly of Santa Barbara, California, passed away peacefully to be with the Lord on Friday afternoon, March 11, 2016, in Concord, California.

Larry was born on July 3, 1953, and attended Franklin Elementary School and Santa Barbara Junior High School, and was a member of the Santa Barbara High School Class of 1971. Once a Don, always a Don!

He leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife, Amy Seaton; sons Curtis Seaton (Kristina), Kcameron Seaton and Michael Helmer; grandchildren Xavier Seaton and Natalie Helmer; sisters Demetry Saddler and Gloria Grisham; brother Michael Seaton; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and loving relatives; and a beautiful bouquet of friends.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, April 1, 2016, at Greater Hope Missionary Baptist Church, 430 E. Figueroa St. in Santa Barbara.