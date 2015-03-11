Friday, April 6 , 2018, 9:05 pm | Overcast 63º

 
 
 
 

Larry Kudlow: The Dog Ate My Homework — Hillary Clinton’s Judgment Problem

By Larry Kudlow | March 11, 2015 | 5:00 p.m.

Hillary Clinton acknowledging that it would have been better to use two email accounts is about as close to an apology from the Clintons you'll ever get. But the matter of "convenience" is just nonsense, as everyone knows. Even a tech dinosaur like myself has two email accounts, which I now access on my spiffy new iPhone 6 Plus. (By the way, instead of that old Blackberry, Hillary should have had an iPhone.)

So Hillary says she didn't break any White House or State Department rules. I don't think that defense will fly. And the homemade server, created for messages between Bill and Hillary, is an absolute non-starter. Apparently Bill has sent only two emails in his life — and neither of them to Hillary.

There's also a dog-ate-my-homework quality to this Clinton episode, with Hillary saying: Sorry, I deleted the remaining 30,000 or so emails, so I just can't show them to you.

But those emails are out there in some cloud, or in some hard drive or somewhere else. And Hillary has plainly stonewalled any proposals to have an independent counsel cull through the remaining emails.

Frankly, I don't believe any part of that story — how many emails she sent to the State Department, or how many are left. Just not credible.

And this whole deletion thing is so Nixonian. Remember Rose Mary Woods and those mistakenly erased 18-or-so minutes of Watergate tape? Is it possible that Hillary is Nixon's political daughter, or at least his niece?

And then there's the business about the Secret Service monitoring security threats from cyberspace hacking. Just doesn't fly. How do we know? Is the Secret Service going to issue a press release? Do we really believe they were involved in Hillary's homemade server in Chappaqua?

Please.

And what about the former ambassador to Kenya, the guy who Hillary fired because he was using personal emails? She denied it today, but he's out there giving interviews.

I'm no lawyer, so I can't tell if any laws were broken. And it sure seems like she broke some White House and State Department rules. But to me, the real issue here boils down to judgment.

Hillary's homemade server system was clearly a security threat. That classified information essential to American protection could be cyber-hacked by Russia, China, North Korea or Iran is something she obviously should have considered before she went ahead with this crazy scheme. And the notion that we are to believe there was no classified material in her personal emails, which included her government emails, defies all credulity.

This is bad judgment. It's especially bad judgment for a future president. The American public knows this. And really, so does she.

Larry Kudlow is economics editor at National Review Online, host of CNBC’s The Kudlow Report, and author of the daily web blog Kudlow’s Money Politic$. Click here to contact him, follow him on Twitter: @larry_kudlow, or click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.

