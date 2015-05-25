Wednesday, June 6 , 2018, 4:34 am | Fair 51º

 
 
 
 

Larry Kudlow: Fed Chairwoman Janet Yellen’s Back-to-the-‘50s Interest Rates

By Larry Kudlow | @larry_kudlow | May 25, 2015 | 2:20 p.m.

Federal Reserve Chairwoman Janet Yellen told us recently that the target for the federal funds rate will be raised slightly later this year. But after that, future rate hikes will be small and gradual over the next several years. In fact, we may never have true normalization (4 percent). In my view, Yellen is offering a back-to-the-'50s approach to interest rates. And she's right, though for many wrong reasons.

For average folks, what might this policy mean? I'll take a guess: No boom and no bust. No inflation and no recession. All the post-World War II recessions have been preceded by an inverted Treasury yield curve, in which short rates are higher than long rates. That won't happen for many years. Plus, we're now in a downward energy price cycle, and oil price spikes lead to recessions.

What's the back-to-the-'50s part? Well, during the Eisenhower administration, short rates averaged between 1 and 2 percent; inflation was roughly 1.5 percent; the dollar was tied to gold; long-term Treasury bonds ranged from 2 to 3 percent; and real growth was only 2.5 percent. And despite Ike's three recessions, the stock market roughly doubled (from very low levels) on his watch.

So that was then, and this is now. Things are different. But the ultra-low interest rates are quite similar, along with low inflation and virtually stagnant real growth.

As for fiscal policy in the 1950s, the top personal tax rate was 91 percent (effectively about 70 percent), and the top corporate tax rate was over 50 percent. And the economy was heavily regulated. Sound a bit similar? It wasn't until the '60s that John F. Kennedy slashed tax rates and launched a huge economic and stock market boom. But that's another story.

Meanwhile, why might Yellen get it right today for the wrong reasons? Well, for one, she wants higher inflation, which is a mistake. We used to think that lower inflation promoted faster economic growth. And we should be watching the value of the dollar as indicated by commodity indexes, including gold. Fortunately, the dollar is trending higher and commodities lower.

So let me say this: A sound dollar and price stability should be the Fed's only task. But Yellen is a Phillips-curver who sees a trade-off between inflation and growth. She obsesses about the jobs market as a Fed-tightening indicator. Wrong target. Having more people working does not cause inflation. Bad money does.

But Yellen is right in pointing out employment problems. We have a 5.4 percent U-3 unemployment rate, the commonly watched measure. But in this cycle, the broader U-6 measure may be closer to the truth at 10.8 percent. U-6 includes part-time people who want full-time work, discouraged people who are sometimes looking for work and people who have left the labor force.

And when you add up U-6 and U-3, you get something like 16 million people out of work. And then the government's welfare assistance programs (including disability insurance, food stamps and Obamacare) pay people not to work, which is a key reason the labor force participation rate is rock bottom, at 62.8 percent, and the employment-to-population ratio is only 59.3 percent. This will not be fixed by the Fed. It's a fiscal issue of tax, regulatory and welfare reform.

So Yellen is right about an incomplete jobs recovery. She is also right about the lack of capital investment by businesses; more capital would boost productivity. But that's not the Fed's job. The most important pro-growth policy today would be major corporate tax reform — slashing tax rates and moving to a territorial system that would bring home roughly $2 trillion stashed overseas for mostly tax reasons. Think how much better the jobs picture would be if that money came home.

Putting that aside, the Fed is right to go slowly with rate hikes. Back in the '50s, we had ultra-low interest rates for long periods of time, and it was not a bad thing. The trick is to avoid Ike's mistakes of overtaxing and overregulating the economy.

And that brings us back to the future — namely, the 2016 presidential election.

Larry Kudlow is economics editor at National Review Online, host of CNBC’s The Kudlow Report, and author of the daily web blog Kudlow’s Money Politic$. Click here to contact him, follow him on Twitter: @larry_kudlow, or click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 