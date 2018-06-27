Brie Larson, Saoirse Ronan Share Outstanding Performer Award at Santa Barbara Film Festival

Duo was celebrated for their remarkable performances in the films 'Room' and 'Brooklyn'

Two twenty-something actresses snagged the Santa Barbara International Film Festival’s Outstanding Performer of the Year Award at Monday evening’s tribute at the Arlington Theatre.

Both Brie Larson and Saoirse Ronan have garnered numerous awards and nominations for their work, and they are close friends.

This is the first time the award has been given to two honorees.

Both Larson and Ronan have previously been awarded the festival’s Virtuoso Award, in 2014 and 2010, respectively.

In 2015 the duo was celebrated for their remarkable performances in Room and Brooklyn. Their most recent film roles have portrayed empowered young women who transcend time, place and circumstance.

Pete Hammond did an admirable job as interviewer and broke the news to the audience that Brie Larson would have to participate via Skype due to her last-minute production assignment in filming King Kong: Skull Island in Australia.

Donning a sleeveless cream-colored dress (nearly identical to what Ronan was wearing in person that night), Larson did a generous interview that was filmed in Los Angeles and shown on the Arlington’s big screen.

Only 26 years old, Larson has been in the acting business for 18 years.

“I started doing auditions when I was 6 years old," she said. "I was incredibly shy as a child and I had a tough time in school. I had this over-powering desire to act and be on the stage. I found out that I was really comfortable there. I was home schooled and watched movies all day.”

Hammond commented that she was the youngest member of the American Conservatory Theater in San Francisco at 6 years old.

It wasn’t an easy journey however.

“My family literally was down to our last dollar. I was eating cereal for food and living at the Oakland Apartments. Then I got a call to do a dozen fake commercials for the Jay Leno Show. That was the beginning. I think I was 7 years old.”

Larson has been nominated for an Academy Award for the dramatic film Room.

“This was the first time in 18 years that I was the lead in a movie. We actually shot the film in a 10x10 foot room in five weeks of shooting. It was an amazing experience.”

Next, 21-year-old Saoise Ronan came to the Arlington (in a cream colored dress nearly identical to Larson who was 120 miles away).

Ronan is an only child born in Ireland. Her parents came to the Bronx when she was 3 to find work in America.

“My father was a bartender and actor. My mom worked as a nanny. When I was3, my parents moved back to Ireland. I was always surrounded by creative people, and I think that helped to shape my life and future career.”

“The film Brooklyn was especially meaningful to me because my parents lived a similar life. They were brave enough to leave their homeland in Ireland and come to New York; they returned to Ireland three years later.

"I am so proud of where I have come from. Ironically, I am now living in New York City.”

Ronan is acting in the Broadway play The Crucible.

In addition to her talents as an actress, Ronan has nurtured a growing musical career. At 13, she landed her first record deal at Universal Records with Tommy Mottola, who signed her sight-unseen. Her first release in 2005 led to a nationwide tour.

In 2008, at the age of 13, she became the seventh youngest actress to be nominated for an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Atonement. As of 2016, she has appeared in three films that were nominated for the Best Picture Oscar: Atonement, The Grand Budapest Hotel, and Brooklyn.