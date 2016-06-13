Las Aletas Auxiliary Elects Julie Harris as Chairman
By Kathy Calhoun for Las Aletas | June 13, 2016 | 11:50 a.m.
Julie Harris (Courtesy photo)
Julie Harris has been elected chairman of Las Aletas Auxiliary of Assistance League of Santa Barbara.
Harris has been a member of Las Aletas since 2009, volunteering in Las Aletas programs Operation School Bell, Kids on the Block and Santa Barbara Smiles.
She also works in the Assitance League Thrift Shop and performs with their group, Ukulele Lulus.
Harris has previously served as Las Aletas’ new member trainer, Kids on the Bloc chairman and membership chairman.
Other officers this year include Patti Beal, Deborah James, Laura Ciontea, Julie Cannata and Gayle Young.
— Kathy Calhoun is a Las Aletas member.
Support Noozhawk Today
You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.
We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.
Thank you for your vital support.