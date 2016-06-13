Sunday, April 15 , 2018, 9:45 pm | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 

Las Aletas Auxiliary Elects Julie Harris as Chairman

By Kathy Calhoun for Las Aletas | June 13, 2016 | 11:50 a.m.
Julie Harris Click to view larger
Julie Harris (Courtesy photo)

Julie Harris has been elected chairman of Las Aletas Auxiliary of Assistance League of Santa Barbara.

Harris has been a member of Las Aletas since 2009, volunteering in Las Aletas programs Operation School Bell, Kids on the Block and Santa Barbara Smiles.

She also works in the Assitance League Thrift Shop and performs with their group, Ukulele Lulus. 

Harris has previously served as Las Aletas’ new member trainer, Kids on the Bloc chairman and membership chairman.

Other officers this year include Patti Beal, Deborah James, Laura Ciontea, Julie Cannata and Gayle Young.

Kathy Calhoun is a Las Aletas member.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 