Las Aletas Fund Raiser a Smashing Success

Las Aletas served up aces yet again with its 17th annual Spring Smash Tennis Tournament, Fashion Show & Luncheon fund raiser last month.

“I’m happy to say we raised almost $10,000,” said Heidi Stilwell, co-chairwoman of the event with Jan McGuire. “This popular tournament, luncheon and fashion show — yes, it’s a pretty full day — is the group’s primary fund raiser, with all of the proceeds going to support philanthropic projects. Two of the programs we fund are geared toward children."

The programs include Operation School Bell, which provides clothing for low-income children in the Goleta Union School District, and Kids on the Block, which brings puppet performances to local schools to educate children about subjects such as safety, bullying and getting along with others.

“These programs are important since they target children, and will hopefully impart meaningful memories and lessons to our community of young citizens," Stilwell said. "As recipients, these kids are exposed to charitable acts and valuable societal lessons in their early and formative years. The hope is to not only provide them with much-needed clothing, but also a lasting impression of kindness delivered in a very respectful manner."

Las Aletas’ third philanthropic project is Operation Bookshelf, which provides homebound patrons with books from the Goleta library.

“Children are our hope for the future, but we can’t ignore the elderly who have already paid their dues to society, so we also nurture them by delivering books to elderly shut-ins that can’t get out on their own easily," Stilwell said.

"The books are important to them, but the visit itself is often the highlight of their week. We recently were able to donate $5,000 to the Goleta Valley Library to help purchase more large print and audio books for not only our use, but for anyone else in need."