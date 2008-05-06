Saturday, June 2 , 2018, 10:29 pm | Fair 59º

 
 
 

Las Aletas Fund Raiser a Smashing Success

{mosimage}

Tennis tournament, fashion show and luncheon net nearly $10,000 for three community programs.

 

By Leslie Dinaberg, Noozhawk Contributor | May 6, 2008 | 2:55 a.m.

{mosimage}

Las Aletas served up aces yet again with its 17th annual Spring Smash Tennis Tournament, Fashion Show & Luncheon fund raiser last month.

“I’m happy to say we raised almost $10,000,” said Heidi Stilwell, co-chairwoman of the event with Jan McGuire. “This popular tournament, luncheon and fashion show — yes, it’s a pretty full day — is the group’s primary fund raiser, with all of the proceeds going to support philanthropic projects.  Two of the programs we fund are geared toward children."

{mosimage}

The programs include Operation School Bell, which provides clothing for low-income children in the Goleta Union School District, and Kids on the Block, which brings puppet performances to local schools to educate children about subjects such as safety, bullying and getting along with others.

“These programs are important since they target children, and will hopefully impart meaningful memories and lessons to our community of young citizens," Stilwell said. "As recipients, these kids are exposed to charitable acts and valuable societal lessons in their early and formative years. The hope is to not only provide them with much-needed clothing, but also a lasting impression of kindness delivered in a very respectful manner."

Las Aletas’ third philanthropic project is Operation Bookshelf, which provides homebound patrons with books from the Goleta library.

“Children are our hope for the future, but we can’t ignore the elderly who have already paid their dues to society, so we also nurture them by delivering books to elderly shut-ins that can’t get out on their own easily," Stilwell said.

"The books are important to them, but the visit itself is often the highlight of their week. We recently were able to donate $5,000 to the Goleta Valley Library to help purchase more large print and audio books for not only our use, but for anyone else in need."

Las Aletas is an auxiliary of the Assistance League of Santa Barbara, and originally was created as a way for the daughters and daughters-in-law of Assistance League members to get involved with philanthropy.

Tennis competitions were held at private courts around town, with the team of Janine Lambe and Tina Brown coming out on top of the A Division; Suzi Johnson and Sandy Thornburgh winning the A-2 Division; Carole Leiff and Marlene Beckerman taking the B Division title; and Jill Briggs and Julie Meynet winning the C Division.

After a morning of tough competition on the courts, the ladies were treated to a luncheon/fashion show at the Hope Ranch home of Kristi and Bill Parrish. Las Aletas/Assistance League members and family members Jeanette Brooks, Julie Cannata, Bianca Castro, Marisol Castro, Cathy Cox, Linda Edgar, Jack Gay, Tricia Hiemstra, Susan Miller, Kelby Pintard, Thea Sandrich, Lisa Stanich, Mary Stilwell, Tomi Topinko and Barb Walker modeled fashions from the Tennis Shop of Montecito and Natasha Boutique, while guests enjoyed a catered lunch from Savoir Faire Catering and wine donated by Fess Parker Winery.

Also “playing to serve," the theme of the event, were committee members Patti Beal, Ann Brinker,  Sherrie Burgher, Carolyn Callahan, Diana Chaves, Barb Kennedy, Linda Logan, Kathie McClure, Mary Minore, Harriet Phillips, Beryl Schoenfelder, Alyson Spann, Lisa Stanich (who also modeled) and Pam Vander Heide.

Click here for more information about Las Aletas.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 