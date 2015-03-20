Las Aletas Makes $5,000 Donation to Goleta Library

Gift will allow branch to purchase large-print books for its patrons

Five thousand dollars was contributed to the Goleta Public Library by Las Aletas, an auxiliary of the Assistance League of Santa Barbara at the organization’s recent March meeting.

The money will be used to purchase popular, contemporary, large-print books, which are in demand by both visiting patrons and those who are homebound, according to Allison Gray, supervising librarian at the Goleta branch.

Las Aletas members support Operation Bookshelf, which provides print and audio volumes as well as DVDs to people who otherwise have no access to library services.

Patrons are referred by members of Las Aletas and the Assistance League, library staff, assisted living directors and the community at large.

Kathy Kelly is chair of Operation Bookshelf.

In addition, the auxiliary provides new clothing, school supplies and toiletries to needy children in the Goleta Union School District through Operation School Bell, and explores a range of important social issues through puppet presentations at area preschools and elementary schools with its Kids on the Block program.

For more information, or to inquire about becoming a part of Las Aletas, email Julie Harris at [email protected]