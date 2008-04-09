Las Aletas Serves Up a Smash at Annual Tennis Event

In addition to action on courts, a fashion show and luncheon benefit Operation School Bell, Operation Bookshelf and Kids on the Block.

Las Aletas will host its 17th Spring Smash Tennis Tournament, Fashion Show & Luncheon on April 18. Known as a fun and friendly women’s doubles competition, tennis will be played at private courts throughout Montecito and Santa Barbara, with lunch and the fashion show featuring clothes from the Tennis Shop of Montecito and Natasha Boutique at a private home in Hope Ranch.

Proceeds from the event will be used to support Las Aletas’ three philanthropic projects: Operation School Bell, which provides clothing for low-income children in the Goleta Union School District; Operation Bookshelf, which provides homebound patrons with books from the Goleta library; and Kids on the Block, which brings puppet performances to local schools to educate children about subjects such as safety, bullying and getting along with others.

In addition to tournament proceeds, there will be a raffle at the event.

“Each year the items get better and bigger. We are so excited about the donations this year," said Heidi Stilwell, who is co-chairing the tournament with Jan McGuire.

“We have some fantastic items up for raffle, including vacation condo stays in Mammoth and Utah,” Stilwell added. “This is, of course, all to fund our organization’s philanthropic activities, which include Operation School Bell, Kids on the Block, Operation Book Shelf, as well as helping out at the Santa Barbara Assistance League Thrift Store.”

Las Aletas is an auxiliary of the Assistance League of Santa Barbara, and originally was created as a way for the daughters and daughters-in-law of Assistance League members to get involved with philanthropy.

Spots are still available for both the tournament and the luncheon/fashion show. The cost is $60 for tennis players (including luncheon and fashion show) or $35 for the luncheon/fashion show only. For more information call McGuire at 805.964.0515 or e-mail [email protected].