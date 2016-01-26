Saturday, April 28 , 2018, 1:24 am | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 

Las Cumbres Observatory Global Telescope Network’s Nikolaus Volgenau Visits Anacapa School

By Hilary Doubleday for Anacapa School | January 26, 2016 | 9:45 a.m.

Following a thread of interest in space, astronomy and space exploration experiments conducted by Anacapa School students in its Near Space Exploration Club several years ago, Nikolaus Volgenau, operations scientist for the Las Cumbres Observatory Global Telescope Network (LCOGT), was the featured speaker at Anacapa’s Breakfast Club on the morning of Jan. 14, 2016.

Volgenau’s visit to Anacapa offered students another up-close look at astronomical research.

Anacapa’s Breakfast Clubs are daily morning assemblies featuring speakers who come to share their work, projects, passions and stories with Anacapa’s 7-12th grade students.

The program, started early in Anacapa’s history, sets the school apart from other schools in the unique opportunity it offers students to interact with and learn from a wide variety of professionals and field experts.

As Head of School Gordon Sichi explained in his introduction, Anacapa’s relationship with Volgenau started before he came to Santa Barbara to work with LCOGT.

Previously employed by a program located in the Inyo Mountains of the Eastern Sierras called the Combined Array Research for Millimeter-wave Astronomy (CARMA), Volgenau had hosted Anacapa students while they were on their beginning-of-the-year outdoor trip in 2012.

His tour of the CARMA facility allowed Anacapa students to get close to an extensive array of radio telescopes used to observe space.

Today, Volgenau is observing the heavens using optical telescopes. In fact, LCOGT uses a series of optical telescopes based all over the world to watch what happens in space in new ways.

In Volgenau’s words, “Now we can monitor objects in space all the time, around the clock, and around the world,” which explains LCOGT’s slogan, “We Keep You in the Dark.”

The series of telescopes located at six sites around the globe have the ability to follow night skies as the earth turns and provide constant up-to-the-minute access to what is happening in space.

Volgenau referred to this way of looking at space as “time domain science” and explained that it has taken ten years for LCOGT to build this series of telescopes that are “many telescopes, but one observatory” around the world.

LCOGT’s far-flung telescopes are robotically controlled from Goleta. Anacapa students marveled at the colorful images of galaxies, nebulae, supernovae, exoplanets and near-Earth objects (such as comets) taken by the LCOGT’s telescopes.

Volgenau’s talk to the students explained how LCOGT’s efforts had to be tested, researched and proven useful to scientists to become the “burgeoning area of astronomical research” it has become.

“We had to see if scientists would use it, if scientists could do research… Now we have done the work and the work has been recognized.”

Volgenau also told the students about his own path to becoming a scientist — a path he started by studying physics in college.

Later, after proving himself in a volunteer position, he was hired by Villanova University, which led to graduate school at San Diego State University and his discovery of a passion for space astronomy.

LCOGT is “now at he point where we are doing regular observation and ready to introduce ourselves to the world,” Volgenau explained.

It recently started hosting open houses at their facility in Goleta during which visitors can see LCOGT telescopes under construction and a test telescope located on the organization’s premises.

“We are very fortunate to have this much brain power in one place. It’s something Santa Barbara should be proud of,” Volgenau explained. “What is happening is significant. LCOGT will be a name people will know.”

Hilary Doubleday represents Anacapa School.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 