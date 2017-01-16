Monday, April 23 , 2018, 11:32 am | Overcast 60º

 
 
 
 

Business

Turner Medical Arts Offers Laser Hair Removal

By Karen Spaulding for Turner Medical Arts | January 16, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

Dr. Duncan Turner has expanded his services for women by bringing Vectus® into his practice last fall, offering laser hair removal to Santa Barbara-area patients seeking an alternative to shaving.

For as long as women have sought smooth, bare skin, there have been options for eliminating hair, but essentially all have involved a never-ending cycle of removal and regrowth. To break the shaving cycle, Turner Medical Arts is offering laser hair removal using a device known as Vectus®.

Shaving cuts a hair, but leaves the bulb within the follicle to continue growing. Waxing and other methods of pulling a hair out by its root get rid of the whole hair, but the follicle grows a new one after a short time. Laser hair removal prompts hairs to fall out and impacts the follicles to prevent them from growing a new hair in the same way again.

Specifically, pigmented cells in the follicles absorb the energy delivered in a Vectus® laser hair removal session as heat, which selectively damages them. Hair may eventually grow again, but it will be lighter, finer and less frequent.

According to Turner Medical Arts, multiple hair removal treatments can successfully clear an area of hair for good; repeat sessions are standard, since the laser energy only works on hairs in an active growth phase at the time of the treatment.

That means about 85 percent of the healthy hairs in a targeted area will respond to a single treatment, since that is how many, on average, are in what is known as "anagen" at any given time. Due to the high volume of hair impacted every time, patients will notice increasingly improved results.

The Vectus® system can be used on all skin types, and is suitable for most hair colors, according to Turner Medical Arts. Patients can talk to Dr. Turner and his team during their consultation to determine whether this laser removal method is best for them.

As a laser treatment, Vectus® is not for use near the eyes, but it can be safely and effectively applied to the rest of the face, as well as the chest and back, arms and legs, underarms and bikini line.

To learn more about Vectus® and laser hair removal at Turner Medical Arts, call 962-1957 or visit turnermedicalarts.com.

— Karen Spaulding for Turner Medical Arts.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of John Sener
John Sener
"I am known for tenacity, diligence, honesty, and sound decision making with the ultimate goal of closing every transaction to the satisfaction of all involved parties."

Full Profile >

 
 