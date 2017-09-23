Last Call for Santa Maria Valley Wine Trolley

After a successful summer and fall run, the Santa Maria Valley Wine Trolley will soon wrap up its inaugural season, with the last day of operations on Oct. 1.

“The trolley has surpassed our expectations for sure,” said Jennifer Harrison, director of the Santa Maria Valley Visitor & Convention Bureau. “We’ve had roughly 600 passengers throughout the season and our ticketing vendors continue to sell out each week.”

The trolley service will likely resume in May, Harrison said. However, the program will first be further evaluated by the city of Santa Maria and the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce and Visitor & Convention Bureau before a decision is made, she said.

Launched on May 27, the wine trolley has been running every weekend during the summer and early fall, allowing locals and visitors to enjoy round-trip excursions into the local wine country multiple times each Saturday and Sunday.

The trolley runs every 85 minutes 11 a.m.-7 p.m. The route begins in Santa Maria at Town Center West near the pedestrian bridge on the west side of Broadway (Hwy. 135). Stops include Costa de Oro Winery, Riverbench Vineyard & Winery and Cottonwood Canyon Vineyard & Winery.

The trolley continues with two stops in Old Town Orcutt — Orcutt Union Plaza and the corner of West Clark and Pacific — before returning to Town Center West.

Cost per person (transportation only, doesn't include wine tasting) is $10 in advance, or $18 when buying tickets at trolley stops. Once activated, tickets are only good for that day.

Please note, Cottonwood Canyon and Riverbench wineries may be closed in the evening hours. Wineries will also have occasional blackout dates, due to private events, however, the trolley will continue to run.

Check the VCB web site for the latest on schedules and news, www.santamariavalley.com, and also the city’s website at www.cityofsantamaria.org/transit.

An outgrowth of collaborative discussions between the city and chamber, the 28-passenger trolley is equipped to accommodate passengers with disabilities, with a lift and room for two mobility devices.

Advance tickets may be purchased at the following locations:

Ca’Del Grevino Wine & Café Bar, 400 E. Clark Ave., Old Orcutt; Core Winery, 105 W. Clark Ave., Old Orcutt; Costa de Oro Winery, 1331 S. Nicholson Ave., Santa Maria; and Cottonwood Canyon Winery, 3940 Dominion Road, Santa Maria.

Also, Nagy Wine Tasting Room, 145 S. Gary St., Ste 103, Old Orcutt; Old Town Market, 405 E. Clark Ave., Old Orcutt; and Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce Visitor & Convention Bureau, 614 S. Broadway, Santa Maria.

— Malei J. Weir for Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce and Visitor & Convention Bureau.