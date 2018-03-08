Last Call for Spirit of Service Awards Nominations

Final nominations for Santa Barbara's Spirit of Service Awards will be accepted until 5 p.m. Monday, March 12.

The program honors people and groups in the community who further the mission of Looking Good Santa Barbara by reducing waste (reduce, reuse, recycle, compost), or creating a clean community (helping to minimize litter and graffiti).

Winners will be honored at an awards ceremony in May.

To nominate an individual, group, business or agency, visit www.LookingGoodSB.com for the nomination form and eligibility criteria.

For more information on this program or to have a form sent to you, contact Looking Good Santa Barbara, 564-5669.

— Bryan Latchford for city of Santa Barbara.