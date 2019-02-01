Pixel Tracker

Last Chance to Apply for Goleta’s First Community Academy: LEAD Goleta

By Jaime Shaw for city of Goleta | February 1, 2019 | 9:32 a.m.

Goleta residents are encouraged to apply for the city’s first free community academy, LEAD Goleta (Learn, Empower, Advocate, Discuss).

The monthly program begins Feb. 13, and runs 6-8 p.m. the second Wednesday of each month at Goleta City Hall Council Chambers, 130 Cremona Drive, Ste. B.

There are six classes total, with the last one on July 10. Participants must be able to attend all the classes. Following completion of the program, attendees will be recognized by the City Council for their participation.

LEAD Goleta is free and designed to help residents better understand the role local government plays in the community so they can effectively participate and share that knowledge with others. The program will include lively discussions, role playing and other activities.

Throughout LEAD Goleta, participants will be exposed to the role of local government and, it is hoped, will consider a future role in city governance either as an elected council member, board member or commissioner.

After announcing the program in December, most of the 25 spots filled up within a few days. There are still a few spaces left for adults and youth (ages 15-21). The only qualifications are participants be city of Goleta residents and can attend all six classes.

Class dates are: Feb. 13, March 13, April 10, May 8, June 12 and July 10. For more information and to apply, visit https://tinyurl.com/LEADGoleta.

— Jaime Shaw for city of Goleta.

 

