Local News

Last Suspect Arrested in Armed Burglary of Montecito Residence

Davion Dwyann Jones, 33, of Compton was taken into custody after allegedly stealing vehicle and crashing

The last of three suspects believed responsible for an armed residential burglary in Montecito Wednesday night was taken into custody Thursday afternoon by Santa Barbara police officers after allegedly stealing a vehicle. Click to view larger
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | July 19, 2018 | 10:48 p.m.

The last of three suspects believed responsible for an armed residential burglary in Montecito Wednesday night was taken into custody Thursday afternoon, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

The arrest came after a vehicle was reported stolen at about 2:30 p.m. from the 1100 block of Coast Village Road, said Kelly Hoover, a sheriff’s spokeswoman.

“The stolen vehicle was subsequently involved in a non-injury collision in the area of Butterfly Lane and Channel Drive,” Hoover said. “The driver fled on foot and was apprehended through a coordinated effort between the Santa Barbara Police Department, California Highway Patrol and the Sheriff’s Office.”

Davion Dwyann Jones, 33, of Compton was arrested by Santa Barbara officers on suspicion of felony vehicle theft, false impersonation and driving on a suspended license, Hoover said.

“Jones was released to the custody of sheriff’s deputies, who after further investigation arrested Jones for felony first-degree burglary, resisting arrest and felony false impersonation,” she added.

Jones, who was being held without bail at the Santa Barbara County Jail, also has three out-of-county outstanding warrants, including one for residential burglary in San Diego County, Hoover said.

The first suspect, Adolph Washington, 26, of Los Angeles, was taken into custody on Wyant Road late Wednesday night, Hoover said.

A second suspect — a male juvenile from Los Angeles — was arrested at about 5:30 a.m. in the area of Coast Village Road, Hoover said. His name was withheld because of his age.

Washington was booked at the Santa Barbara County Jail on first-degree burglary charges and was being held in lieu of $250,000 bail.

The juvenile was booked at Santa Barbara County Juvenile Hall on first-degree burglary charges.

Hoover said the incident began at about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, when dispatchers received a report of a residential burglary in progress on the 100 block of Santa Elena Lane.

"The homeowners were inside the residence at the time and called 9-1-1 for help," Hoover said. "Three black male suspects, one wearing a white t-shirt, who were possibly armed fled the residence."

Responding deputies encountered the three suspects as they fled the home.

"A sheriff’s deputy observed one of the suspects point what appeared to be a handgun at him," Hoover said. "The deputy fired a single round from his service weapon. The suspects continued to flee."

One of the residents, who was hiding from the burglars in a closet in the residence, was located by deputies, and was "shaken but unharmed," Hoover said.

"The deputy who fired his service weapon was uninjured, and there is no evidence to indicate that any of the suspects were injured," Hoover said

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

