Laszlo Rudolics of Santa Barbara, 1943-2013

Posted on June 14, 2013 | 10:00 a.m.

Source: Rudolics Family

Laszlo Rudolics died peacefully at home June 10, 2013, after a lengthy illness. He was born in Budapest, Hungary, on August 26, 1943. He and his family escaped from the country in 1956 after the failed Hungarian Revolution to overthrow the Soviet occupation of Hungary.

After spending various lengths of time in refugee camps located in several European countries, Mr. Rudolics and his family were finally allowed to immigrate to the United States.

After spending several years in Tucson, Arizona, Laszlo relocated to Santa Barbara, California, in the mid-1960’s Laszlo spent time in the military as a medic and after getting out of the Army he held several positions as a machinist before going to work for Soilmoisture Equipment Corp. located in Goleta, California. He held the position of production manager for 30 years until his retirement.

His father Gregory; his brother, Tibor; and his son, Jeff, preceded him in death.

He is survived by his mother, Mary, and his brothers, Sandor and Zoltan; his children, Jason, Daniel, Tina and Mia; and six grandchildren.

Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapel, located at 15 E. Sola St. in Santa Barbara, will be handling the funeral arrangements and respects may be paid between 11 a.m. and noon Saturday, June 15.

In lieu of flowers, his family asks for your prayers and good thoughts.