Late-Night Stabbings Send Two Men to Hospital

Investigators were searching for suspects in a stabbing incident — possibly gang-related — late Friday that sent two men to the hospital, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.

Shortly after 11 p.m., officers responded to the 1600 block of North Pine Street, where they found two Santa Maria men suffering from stab wounds, Sgt. Daniel Rios said.

One, a 22-year-old man, was taken to Marian Regional Medical Center, Rios said. The other, a 24-year-old man, was airlifted to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

Details on their conditions were not available.

“This investigation in ongoing, and there is very limited information available at this time,” Rios said, adding that the incident may be gang-related.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Santa Maria police at 805.928.3781, or Crime Stoppers at 877.800.9100.

