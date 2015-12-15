Monday, April 9 , 2018, 2:12 am | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 
Advice

Late Easy Lift Passenger Donates Grateful Dead-Adorned Van

By Adriana Marroquin for Easy Lift | December 15, 2015 | 12:25 p.m.

Easy Lift Transportation is very fortunate to receive many donations throughout the year. Donations are commonly monetary, but occasionally they include in-kind donations.

Occasionally, donors will share very touching stories that inspire Easy Lift staff to continue to provide the best service possible.

One late passenger, Daniel Liff, used Easy Lift when he was unable to utilize his own wheelchair-accessible vehicle. After his passing, the family was left with a brand new 2014 Toyota Sienna wheelchair-accessible vehicle sitting in their garage, unused.

The family reached out to Easy Lift and asked to donate the van so that it may provide access to the entire community. They had one simple request, to have the van customized to reflect Daniel’s passion for music, and what better way than to highlight his favorite band, the Grateful Dead?

The van exterior has since been wrapped with the Grateful Dead’s iconic “Steal Your Face” logo as well as lyrics from some of Daniel’s favorite songs. 

Remarkably, as the van rolls through the community for its first time this month, the band also celebrates their 50th anniversary.

“Easy Lift is honored to have been selected as the beneficiary of a brand new vehicle and more than thrilled to have it wrapped in Grateful Dead logos to continue to honor Daniel’s musical spirit,” said Nicole Campos, associate director.  

Easy Lift Transportation is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization that provides a wide-variety of specialized transportation related services for the south Santa Barbara community.

If you would like more information on ways to give or become a passenger, please contact Adriana Marroquin at [email protected] or 805.845.8963.

— Adriana Marroquin is the operations coordinator for Easy Lift.

