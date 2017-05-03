Late-Game Heroics Lift Bishop Diego Over Thacher

Baseball

Travis Pierce made another spectacular catch to save the day for Bishop Diego's baseball team, and Tyler Green drove in Matthew Pate for the winning run in the Cardinals' 3-2 victory over visiting Thacher on Wednesday.

The third straight win by Bishop puts it in sole possession of second place in the Frontier League at 5-2. Thacher is 4-3.

After Green singled home Pate to break a 2-2 tie in the bottom of the sixth, Pierce flashed the leather to end the game. With a runner on and two outs, he made an incredible diving catch for the final out. Last week, he made a running catch to keep Cate from scoring the go-ahead run in a 3-2 game.

"Center fielder Travis Pierce continues to make some pretty athletic plays out there," said Bishop coach Ralph Molina.

Pate had a big day at the plate, going 3-for-3 with a run and three stolen bases.

Will Goodwin pitched a complete game, allowing four hits while striking out six.

“We made a few mental mistakes but we were able to come up with some clutch hits on the day to help us win," Molina said. :Goodwin did a nice job on the mound."

Bishop (6-12 overall) plays at Thacher on Friday.

