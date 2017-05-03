Sunday, April 8 , 2018, 9:35 pm | Fair and Breezy 73º

 
 
 
 
Baseball

Late-Game Heroics Lift Bishop Diego Over Thacher

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | May 3, 2017 | 8:50 p.m.

Travis Pierce made another spectacular catch to save the day for Bishop Diego's baseball team, and Tyler Green drove in Matthew Pate for the winning run in the Cardinals' 3-2 victory over visiting Thacher on Wednesday.

Travis Pierce comes up with another game-saving catch for Bishop Diego.
Travis Pierce comes up with another game-saving catch for Bishop Diego.

The third straight win by Bishop puts it in sole possession of second place in the Frontier League at 5-2. Thacher is 4-3.

After Green singled home Pate to break a 2-2 tie in the bottom of the sixth, Pierce flashed the leather to end the game. With a runner on and two outs, he made an incredible diving catch for the final out. Last week, he made a running catch to keep Cate from scoring the go-ahead run in a 3-2 game.

"Center fielder Travis Pierce continues to make some pretty athletic plays out there," said Bishop coach Ralph Molina.

Pate had a big day at the plate, going 3-for-3 with a run and three stolen bases. 

Will Goodwin pitched a complete game, allowing four hits while striking out six.

“We made a few mental mistakes but we were able to come up with some clutch hits on the day to help us win," Molina said. :Goodwin did a nice job on the mound."

Bishop (6-12 overall) plays at Thacher on Friday.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

