Late Goal Beats Laguna Blanca in CIF Second-Round Match

Boys Soccer

The California Military Institute scored in the final minute of regulation time and defeated Laguna Blanca, 2-1, in a CIF-Southern Section Division 7 boys soccer playoff match on Wednesday at Laguna.

Laguna Blanca broke a scoreless game in the 50th minute on a goal by Ethan Tyng and generated several more chances to score.

But CMI got the equalizer in the 65th minute on a penalty kick. The teams went back and forth for the final 15 minutes of regulation. CMI put together an attack in the final minute and scored the game winner.

"It's a hard way to end the season, but we can learn from this moving into next season," Laguna co-coach Goff Boyoko said. "Laguna Blanca, although unable to make it back to the CIF final, has a lot to be proud of."

Co-coach Jon Curry expressed his thanks to the team's four seniors, who were a key part of the team's success.

"Our group of boys have come so far this year," he said. "Although losing hurts now, we are excited to be returning a large group of players, continuing to build a culture around hard work, commitment and teamwork at Laguna Blanca.

"We are both excited for next year and thankful to all our parents for a great season."

