Late Heroics Power San Marcos to League Win Over Buena

Baseball

The San Marcos boys baseball team rallied from a late deficit to defeat Channel League opponent Buena on Tuesday 9-6 in Ventura.

Down to their final out in the top of the seventh and trailing 6-5, the Royals' Louie Shalhoob singled up the middle to score pinch runner Ian Churchill for the tying run.

Vince Vogel followed up with a single that scored Erik Larson from second, and two runs scored when a Ryan Guardino ground ball was mishandled by the Bulldogs.

Vogel earned the victory after pitching a scoreless sixth and seventh.

Matt Neal went 2-for-3 with a run and a double, while Josh Kang went 2-for-2 with a run and RBI.

The Royals snapped a four-game losing streak and improved to 14-5 and 4-2 in league play. San Marcos hosts Buena on Friday in a rematch.

