‘Late Late Show’ Host Craig Ferguson Bringing Stand-Up to Chumash Casino

Craig Ferguson, the Scotland-born comedian who hosts The Late Late Show on CBS, will offer a special night of stand-up comedy at the Chumash Casino Resort’s Samala Showroom at 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1. Tickets for the show are $35, $45 and $55.

Ferguson entered the world of late-night comedy following a diverse and eclectic career that encompasses film, television and the stage.

Since taking the helm of The Late Late Show on Jan. 3, 2005, Ferguson has received an Emmy Award nomination and the show has set all-time viewer records, achieving the highest ratings since the show's inception in 1995. The show won the prestigious Peabody Award in 2010.

Born in Glasgow, Scotland, Ferguson started in the entertainment industry as a drummer for some of the worst punk bands in the U.K. Following his musical stint, he began bartending in a local pub in Glasgow. He was introduced to a local theater director and persuaded to give acting a go. After several low-paying acting gigs, Ferguson discovered he had a knack for comedy and was soon the star of his own BBC television show, The Ferguson Theory.

Ferguson brought his act to America in 1995 to star with Betty White and Marie Osmond in the short-lived ABC comedy Maybe This Time. He then joined The Drew Carey Show, playing Carey's boss, Nigel Wick, from 1996-2003.

When he’s not pushing the boundaries of the TV talk-show format, Ferguson somehow finds time for stand-up, and his latest tour will bring him to the Chumash Casino Resort on Nov. 1. Be warned: “At CBS, I’m in your house. I’m mindful of that,” he has said. “When I do standup, you’re in my home and I can say what I want to.”

Don’t miss an opportunity to be entertained by one of the best comedians of late-night TV when Ferguson visits the intimate, 1,400-seat Samala Showroom.

Located on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez, the Chumash Casino Resort is an age 18-or-older venue. Tickets for all events are available at the Chumash Casino Resort’s Club Chumash, or click here or call StarTicketsPlus at 800.585.3737.

— Mike Traphagen is a public relations specialist for the Chumash Casino Resort.