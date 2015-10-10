Late-Night Shooting Under Investigation in Santa Maria

Advice

Santa Maria police are investigating a shooting that occurred late Friday near South Thornburg Street in a neighborhood near West Newlove Drive.

Officers were called shortly after 10:30 p.m. to the 300 block of West Rochelle Lane on a report of a gunshot victim, police said.

Police found a 14-year-old boy, who was taken to Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria, then transferred to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for treatment of what Sgt. Eligio Lara said Saturday morning were nonlife-threatening injuries.

Additional details about the victim and the circumstances of the shooting were not released.

The investigation was continuing Saturday, and anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact police at 805.928.3781 x2277.

