Late-Night Fire Damages Garage, Shed at Santa Barbara Residence

No injuries were reported in blaze, but residents of Salinas Street duplex were briefly evacuated

Firefighters quickly knocked down a garage fire in Santa Barbara early Thursday, but not before it heavily damaged the stand-alone structure and destroyed a shed right behind it.

Just before 1 a.m., the Santa Barbara Fire Department responded to "quite a lot of fire" inside the garage near a duplex at 11 S. Salinas St., fire Battalion Chief Jim McCoy said.

The duplex wasn't damaged but the residents, who were unharmed, were evacuated for 20 to 30 minutes.

The fire was first noticed by a man sleeping in a converted shed, who woke to the sight and sound of flames, McCoy said.

