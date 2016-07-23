Late-Night Sundowner Winds Cause Record High Temperatures in Santa Barbara

A late-night bout of sundowner winds pushed Santa Barbara to a record high temperature on Friday, eclipsing the previous mark set in 1960, according to the National Weather Service.

At 11:43 p.m., the Santa Barbara Airport recorded a reading of 94 degrees, said Scott Sukup, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard.

“We had strong sundowner winds that allowed the temperatures to shoot up in the evening,” he said, adding that it’s fairly unusual to set a record high that late at night.

The previous record for July 22 was 92 degrees.

Saturday’s high of 92 — set a few minutes after midnight — was not likely to produce a record for July 23, Sukup said.

Temperatures were expected to moderate on Sunday and Monday, with highs along the coast between 75 and 80.

Mild sundowners were expected again Saturday night.

Coastal fog could return to the region as early as Sunday morning, Sukup said.

