Late Rally Lifts Santa Ynez Over San Marcos, 6-5

Santa Ynez erased a 4-1 San Marcos lead with five runs in the seventh on Monday and went on to edge the Royals 6-5 in a Channel League baseball game at San Marcos.
Henry Manfredonia went three innings on the mound for the Royals (5-4, 2-2). He went three innings, allowing one run on five hits and striking out four. Issac Villareal and Jack Winterbauer entered the game in relief, throwing three innings and one inning, respectively.
Villareal hit a home run in the bottom of the seventh, pulling the Royals within one run.
San Marcos will host Santa Barbara on Friday at 3:30 p.m.