Late Runs Lift Goleta Valley South 11U All Stars Into District 63 Finals

Youth Sports

The Goleta Valley South 11-under All Stars scored two runs in the sixth inning to defeat Saticoy, 4-2, and advance to the championship game of the District 63 Tournament.

Avery Estrella made some key defensive plays in the bottom of the sixth to secure the victory.

Ollie Martinez and Dayne Carlson each had two hits and Chris Woods and Kieran Babai both doubled for Goleta Valley South. Diego Pedroza, Brett Hollowell and Eli Anderson added singles.

Goleta Valley South, 2-0 in the tournament, will face the winner of the Dos Pueblos-Saticoy elimination game.



