Late Scores Lift Carpintera Boys Soccer Over Cate

Boys Soccer

Gabriel Barajas broke a 1-1 draw with a penalty kick in the 72nd minute and Maclain Clayton added a clinching goal in the 79th, lifting Carpinteria to a 3-1 Tri-Valley League win over city rival Cate in boys soccer match on Friday.

"After Thursday's hard-fought loss to defending TVL champ Santa Paula, this game shows great improvement mentally for our young men and we the coaching staff enjoy the look of satisfaction the group carried with them after the win today. They deserve it," said Carpinteria coach Leonard Quintero.

The result marked the second time in as many meetings with the Warriors that Cate ended up losing the game in the final minutes.

"The penalty kick was simply unfortunate," Cate coach Peter Mack said. "And given our short bench yesterday, I couldn't have asked for much more in terms of work ethic. We had a number of players make huge strides in their confidence and level of play. We just keep coming up a tad short. But our leadership from guys like captain Christian Herman and Ben Jessup has been outstanding and it's keeping us in the right mindset. I feel really good about the stretch run these last two weeks."

A Cate own goal, credited to Carpinteria's Alberto Arroyo, gave the Warriors a 1-0 lead in the 26th minute.

The Rams tied the score in the 48th minute, when when Buba Fofanah volleyed a laser from the top of the box into the upper right corner to knot the game.

Late in the game, Carpinteria was awarded a penalty kick. Cate goalie Cullen Barber made a superb save on the kick, but Barajas put in the rebound.

With Cate pushing forward to the equalizer, Carpinteria's defense broke up a scoring chance and converted at the other end. Luis Garcia fed a ball into the box and Clayton finished it with a strong header into the top right corner of the goal.

"We now look at carrying the momentum into the next three games and finish as strong as possible in hopes of a playoff berth," said Quintero.

Carpinteria is 3-2-1 in league and Cate is 1-5.

