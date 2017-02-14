Late Surge Lifts Cate Girls Water Polo to CIF First-Round Win

Water Polo

Ella Hendricks scored three of her six goals in the fourth period, lifting Cate to a 12-9 victory over visiting Chadwick in a CIF-Southern Section Division 7 girls water polo first-round playoff game on Tuesday.

The wins sends the Rams into a second-round match at home against top-seeded Santa Ynez on Thursday.

Hendricks gave Cate a 9-8 lead at 6:33 of the fourth period, but Chadwick answered a minute later when Ruby Wheeler scored her sixth goal of the game to tie it. The Rams would take over in the last 2:38, scoring three counterattack goals. Hendricks made it 10-9, Halie Straathof followed with a score from the perimeter and Hendricks capped the late scoring run after Jasmin Estevez-Rosas stopped a Chadwick shot.

Straathof scored three goals for the Rams, Lila Dressler had two and Celia Foster one.

