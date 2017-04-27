Late Surge Lifts Santa Barbara Past Dunn in Girls Lacrosse

Lacrosse

Santa Barbara High scored four unanswered goals in the last 12 minutes and beat Dunn 13-10 in a girls lacrosse match on Thursday.

Payton Wolf led the Dons' attack with six goals.

"Beyond that, she was involved in many of our transitions from defense to offense and, together with center midfielder Mia Barton, won possession of many of our draws," Santa Barbara coach Kristin Boehm said. "Payton also had the most recoveries, putting pressure on the ball and causing turnovers in our favor. One of the best moments of the game was when Mia maneuvered the ball from the draw directly to Payton, who turned and passed to Lily (Purvis), who was perfectly positioned for a quick stick shot and scored, all in only 11 seconds."

Olivia DiFilippo scored goals and won several draw possessions.

The Dons' defense was led by Anais Jimenez, Sabrina Loza, Emily Gross, Kai Bartell and Tianna Lee.