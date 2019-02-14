Latest Storm Boosts Santa Barbara County Well Above Normal Rainfall Totals

County overall has received 144% of average precipitation to date for the water year that runs from Sept. 1 through Aug. 31

Only halfway through February — statistically the wettest month — Santa Barbara County as a whole has received 90 percent of a normal year’s rainfall as of Thursday.

Figures from the county Flood Control District also show that the county overall has received 144 percent of normal precipitation to date for the water year that runs from Sept. 1 through Aug. 31.

Lompoc (14.94 inches) and Lake Cachuma (20.37 inches) led the county rainfall to date with 168 percent. Both also had received more than 100 percent of normal precipitation for the entire year.

Statistically, January is the second wettest month, followed by March, so there are several weeks ahead that could add to those totals.

The storm that hit overnight Wednesday into Thursday produced some heavy downpours, but no major flooding or debris-flow problems.

A gauge at El Deseo on the ridge of the Santa Ynez Mountains above Santa Barbara recorded the highest rainfall from the storm at 2.42 inches, according to the county Public Works Department.

It was followed closely by Tecolote Canyon just west of Goleta at 2.32 inches, San Marcos Pass at 2.29 inches, Gibraltar Reservoir on the upper Santa Ynez River at 2.11 inches, and Alisal Reservoir near Solvang at 1.99 inches.

Those figures are for the 24 hours ending at 6 p.m. Thursday.

Lake Cachuma continues to rise, and was 54.1-percent full, although it remains about 32 feet below spill level.

National Weather Service forecasters were calling for a 30-percent chance of showers overnight Thursday, increasing to 80-percent on Friday.

Partly or mostly sunny skies are expected Saturday and Sunday, although a 20-40 percent chance of showers remains in the forecast.

Monday’s President’s Day holiday is expected to be clear and dry, with the next chance of rain predicted for Wednesday night.

Daytime highs should be in the upper-50s, with overnight lows around 40.

The county’s Freedom Warming Center are scheduled to be open from 6 p.m. Friday until 6 a.m. Saturday.

They are located at the Veterans Memorial Building, 941 Walnut Ave. in Carpinteria; Trinity Episcopal Church, 1500 State St. in Santa Barbara; the Salvation Army, 200 W. Cook St. in Santa Maria; and Peace Lutheran Church, 1000 W. Ocean Blvd., in Lompoc.

Shuttle service to the Santa Barbara shelter will be provided at 5:30 p.m. from the University Methodist Church, 892 Camino del Sur in Isla Vista.

The hotline number for the centers is 805.324.2372.

Highway 154 remains closed near Lake Cachuma due to a clogged culvert. Caltrans is expected to provide an update on the situation on Friday.

