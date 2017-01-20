Latest Storm Causes Flooding, Mudslides in Santa Barbara County

Santa Barbara apartments evacuated near Broadmoor Plaza; mud and rock debris reported in roadways all over county

Emergency crews were called out to roadways and residences all over Santa Barbara County as heavy downpours pounded the region Friday morning, causing flooding, mud and debris slides, and downed trees.

About 20 Santa Barbara apartments were evacuated Friday morning after a mudslide off Broadmoor Plaza and Richland Drive, according to authorities.

Flooding was reported in the area and the Santa Barbara City Fire Department responded to start evacuating residents on the ground floor units and top-floor exposed units facing the hillside, said Battalion Chief Mike de Ponce.

Three apartment complexes were impacted including 47 Broadmoor Plaza and 48 Broadmoor Plaza and a Richland Drive complex

The Red Cross set up a temporary shelter at San Marcos High School's cafeteria, at 4750 Hollister Ave.

Flooding was reported all over southern Santa Barbara County Friday morning after heavy rain.

Emergency responders headed to El Capitan Canyon around 9:30 a.m. where cabins and vehicles were washed away by the overflowing river.

In Santa Maria, the city closed roadways including Black Road, between Main Street and Stowell Road, and East Jones Street. The city's Public Works Department worked to install a temporary "muscle wall" plastic barrier to protect the Hancock Park neighborhood from street flooding.

Rainfall rates of as much as an inch per hour were being recorded, according to the National Weather Service.

A Flash Flood Warning was issued by smart phone notification for southern Santa Barbara County until 12:45 a.m., after Doppler radar indicated heavy rainfall, more than 1 inch per hour in some areas.



Of particular concern were burn areas associated with last year’s Sherpa, Rey and Canyon fires.

Rainfall totals for 24 hours as of noon included Alisal Reservoir, 3.23 inches, Goleta, 2.49, El Capitan, 2.38, UCSB, 2.12, Lake Cachuma, 2.03, Montecito, 1.85, Carpinteria, 1.35, Lompoc, 1.18 and Santa Maria, 0.94.

Rain, heavy at times, was expected throughout the day, with possibility of thunderstorms after 10 a.m.

Windy conditions were expected, with gusts to 35 mph.

Numerous vehicle accidents were reported during the morning commute, but there appeared to be no serious injuries.

Along with the flood advisory, the National Weather Service issued a high surf and coastal flood advisory, wind advisory and special hazard statement for Santa Barbara County areas during this storm system, with potential for flooded roadways, downed trees and mudslides.

The National Weather Service forecast a chance of thunderstorms, heavy rain and high winds that could bring down trees and power lines, with periods of rain that could be more than a half-inch per hour.

Rainfall and high tides mean there is a chance of coastal flooding, particular in beach parking lots and campgrounds near the ocean, and flooding in low-lying areas, intersections and small streams all over the county.

“There will be a significant threat of mud and rockslides today, especially near canyon roadways. Minor mud and debris flows could occur in the vicinity of the Canyon, Sherpa and Rey burn areas,” the National Weather Service said in its advisory.

The agency urges drivers to “turn around, don’t drown” when they encounter flooded roads.

High tides between 5 and 6 feet were expected in the mornings and the coastal flooding advisory was issued through 6 p.m. Sunday.

High winds and strong gusts were expected through 3 p.m. Saturday, but the following storm could bring even stronger winds Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

Winds of 20 or 30 mph were forecast for Friday with gusts up to 50 mph Friday night.

“The combination of strong winds and wet soils will likely cause some trees to be knocked down across the region,” the advisory said.

Santa Barbara County residents can get sandbags from multiple locations and can click here for more information.

» Santa Barbara Flood Control Shop, 4568 Calle Real in Santa Barbara, 805. 681.5635.

» Santa Maria Flood Control Shop, 912 W. Foster Road in Santa Maria, 805.934.6125.

» Santa Barbara Fire Station #3, 168 W. Highway 246 in Buellton, 805.686.5062.

Lompoc residents can pick up sand at JM Park, the city announced Friday.

The County Environmental Health Division advised residents of the health risks of stormwater.

