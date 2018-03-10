Latest Storm Not Expected to Produce Debris Flows or Prompt Evacuations

Rainfall intensities in South Coast foothills and mountains forecasted to stay below critical rate of 0.5 inches per hour

Moderate to heavy rain was falling over Santa Barbara County Saturday night, but forecasters said they do not expect storm intensities to reach a level that would cause debris flows in and around recent burn areas or prompt evacutions.

South-facing slopes of the Santa Ynez Mountains, including the Sherpa, Whittier and Thomas fire burn areas, were forecast to receive between 1 and 2 inches of rain from the storm, which some areas getting up to 2.5 inches, according to the National Weather Service in Oxnard.

Coastal areas and valleys were likely to receive one-third to three-quarters of an inch of rain.

Rainfall rates in the foothills and mountains were expected to be between 0.20 inches and 0.4 inches per hour, well below the 0.5 inches that is the threshold for dangerous debris flows in the fire areas, forecasters said.

“Mostly thinking this steady light to moderate rainfall will be beneficial to the hillsides, as long as there are no intense bursts of rainfall which we are not anticipating.” the NWS said in its forecast discussion.

The chances of reaching that threshold during this storm were set at 20 percent.

At about 7:30 p.m., the National Weather Service issued an Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory, noting that roadway flooding and minor mud and debris flows were possible.

The county's Office of Emergency Management said "no evacuations are anticipated for burn areas."

The heaviest rainfall was expected before 10 p.m. Saturday, turning to scattered showers overnight and into Sunday.

A chance of rain remains in the forecast through next week, with a potentially more powerful storm hitting Thursday night into Friday.

“Mud and debris flows could be an issue for the recent burn areas if this is the case and the models stay on track,” according to the forecast discussion. “Another impact could be falling rocks and boulders on some canyon highways with the heavy rains expected.”

Numerous vehicle accidents were reported on the wet roads, but there were no serious injuries.

Daytime highs through the week are expected in the low-60s, with overnight lows in the mid-40s.

