Latest Storm Tip-Toes Through Santa Barbara County

It seems safe to say that the storm moving through Santa Barbara County this weekend has been something short of a gully washer.

Rainfall totals were quite modest, ranging from trace amounts in many locations to nearly three-quarters of an inch on San Marcos Pass, according to the county Public Works Department.

As predicted, precipitation amounts varied widely, and some areas got no rain at all in the 24 hours ending at 9 a.m. Sunday.

Rainfall totals included Santa Barbara, 0.22 inches; Montecito, 0.16; Goleta, 0.11; Santa Ynez, 0.10; Santa Maria, 0.05; and Lompoc, 0.03.

A dusting of snow was reported in some mountain areas.

Additional showers were possible Sunday and Monday, according to forecasters with the National Weather Service in Oxnard.

They were calling for a 50 percent chance of rain Sunday and Sunday night, dropping to 40 percent through Monday night.

Again, rainfall totals were expected to be light, although with a chance of thunderstorms, some areas might experience heavier downpours, forecasters said.

Mostly sunny skies were expected Tuesday and throughout the rest of the week.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .