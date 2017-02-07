Latest Storms Push Santa Barbara County Seasonal Rainfall Totals Well Above Normal

Gibraltar Reservoir continues to spill and more rain is expected to hit the county on Friday

With the latest storms, all areas of Santa Barbara County are well above average for seasonal rainfall, but what has fallen has only made a small dent in the region’s persistent drought.

As of Tuesday morning, the county was reporting an average of 152 percent of normal precipitation for the rain year, which began Sept. 1.

Light showers were continuing to blanket the county Tuesday afternoon, and were expected to diminish during the evening hours, according to Stuart Seto, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard.

Two-day rainfall totals were substantial, ranging from 0.76 inches at Lake Cachuma to just over 3 inches in the hills south of Lompoc.

Gibraltar Reservoir on the upper Santa Ynez River continues to spill, sending water downstream to Lake Cachuma, which stood at only 14.6-percent full Tuesday afternoon.

While that is a significant improvement from the beginning of January — a rise in the lake level of more than 14 feet — Cachuma remains some 86 feet below spill level.

Forecasters are calling for dry weather Wednesday and Thursday before the next storm system moves into the area on Thursday night.

Rain is likely Friday, with amounts between 1/4 and 3/4 of an inch, Seto said.

Then an offshore flow of air is expected to set in, with sunny skies over the weekend and into the middle of next week.

Daytime highs are expected in the mid-60s, rising to around 70 on Monday and Tuesday.

Overnight lows should be in the low to mid-40s.

