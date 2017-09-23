Latin American Film Series Explores Truth, Relationships and Stories

The free Latin American Film Series: Unrest, Distance, and the Future will be held Thursdays, Oct. 12, Nov. 9 and Dec. 14.

Alluding to speculative futures and spaces, irrevocable pasts, gender perspectives, and living with fear as a condition of contemporary life, the films delve into relationships between cinema and truth, individuals and their environment, and the place of stories as engaged social practice.

Organized by the Santa Barbara Museum of Art and curated by Cristina Venegas, UCSB professor of film and media studies, the series correlates to three Santa Barbara-based exhibits that are part of the Getty-led Pacific Standard Time: LA/LA:

Valeska Soares: Any Moment Now (SBMA); Guatemala from 33,000 km: Contemporary Art, 1960 – Present (MCASB); and The Schoolhouse and the Bus: Mobility, Pedagogy, and Engagement, Two Projects by Pablo Helguera and Suzanne Lacy/Pilar Riaño-Alcalá (AD&A Museum).

» Neighboring Sounds lores: 5:30 p.m. Oct. 12, Mary Craig Auditorium/Santa Barbara Museum of Art (Kleber Mendonça Filho, 2012):

On a quiet city block in the coastal city of Recife, ruled by an aging patriarch and his sons, a recent spate of petty crime has rattled the nerves of the well-to-do residents.

When a mysterious security firm is brought in to watch over the neighborhood, it sparks the fears and anxieties of a divided society still haunted by its past. Portuguese with English subtitles (131 min.).

Reserve tickets at museum visitor services desk, or online at tickets.sbma.net.

» Tempestad MACA lores: 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 9, at Pollock Theater/Carsey-Wolf Center/UCSB.

Tempestad (Tatiana Huezo, 2016) Documentary

The emotional journeys of two women victimized by corruption and injustice in Mexico and of the love, dignity and resistance that allowed them to survive. Film maker Huezo will introduce the film. Spanish with English subtitles (105 min.)

Visit carseywolf.ucsb.edu/pollock/events/tempestad to reserve tickets and guarantee a seat.

» Ixcanul lores: 5:30 p.m. Dec. 14 at Mary Craig Auditorium/Santa Barbara Museum of Art.

Ixcanul (Volcano, Jayro Bustamante, 2015)

The debut by Guatemalan filmmaker Jayro Bustamante is a mesmerizing fusion of fact and fable, a dreamlike depiction of the daily lives of Kaqchikel-speaking Mayans on a coffee plantation at the base of an active volcano.

Immersing us in its characters’ customs and beliefs, Ixcanul chronicles with unblinking realism a disappearing tradition and a disappearing people. Spanish and Kaqchikel with English subtitles (91 min.)

Reserve tickets at museum visitor services desk, or online at tickets.sbma.net.

— Katrina Carl for Santa Barbara Museum of Art.