Latin Artist Roberto Tapia on Stage at Chumash Resort

Roberto Tapia, one of the most popular performers in the Mexican Regional music genre, returns to the Chumash Casino Resort’s Samala Showroom at 8 p.m. Friday, June 29. Tickets for the show are $45, $55 and $65.

The Latin star is known for his range of styles, performing everything from romantic ballads to controversial corridos. Tapia also weaves fast-paced, high-energy songs into his concerts, which have helped him secure a loyal following.

In 2013, Tapia performed his greatest hits to a sold-out crowd at the Chumash Casino Resort. Since then, he has released new material and has toured North America.

His most recent albums include Diferente, a 2015 release that diverted from corridos and focused on romantic tracks, and Esto Es Sólo El Comienzo (2017), which earned Tapia critical acclaim for its mix of banda anthems and soulful norteño ballads.

Tapia, a native of San Diego, moved to Sinaloa, Mexico, when he was a young boy. At age 11, he enrolled in Difocur, a prestigious music school.

After coaxing from friends and family, Tapia began performing in dance halls and receptions to gain experience in front of crowds. At 17, he made his professional debut in Tijuana, alongside El Lobito de Sinaloa, and, in 2001, Tapia assembled musicians for his forthcoming debut album.

Mixing Latin rhythms with touches of hip-hop and electronica, Tapia released his self-titled album in August 2002. It vaulted the Latin artist to superstardom, and his popularity has grown during tours throughout Mexico, the U.S. and Latin America

His past hits on the Latin Billboard chart include “Caminos Diferentes” in 2009 and “Me Duele” in 2011. Tapia has also scored on regional Mexican charts with songs such as “Pancho Loco,” “Las Edades,” “El Pistolero,” “Amores Como El Nuestro,” and “Peor Que a un Perro.”



Located on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez, the Chumash Casino Resort is an age 21-and-older venue. Tickets for all events are available at the Chumash Casino Resort’s Club Indulge or online at www.chumashcasino.com.

— Caitlyn Baker for Chumash Casino Resort.