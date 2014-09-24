Saturday, April 7 , 2018, 1:07 am | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Latin Group Voz de Mando to Perform at Chumash Casino Resort

By Mike Traphagen for the Chumash Casino Resort | September 24, 2014 | 3:17 p.m.

Voz de Mando, one of the top new acts in the Regional Mexican genre, will perform their hits at the Chumash Casino Resort’s Samala Showroom at 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 16.

Tickets for the show are $35, $45, $55, $65 and $75.

In 2009, four friends based in Huntington Park in Los Angeles County decided it was time to combine their musical talents and form Voz de Mando. It wasn’t long before the group became one of the most popular bands in the Regional Mexican music scene.

Voz de Mando scored success with their first hit single, “Comandos del M.P. (500 Balazos)” in 2010. The song, which details gun violence in their native Sinaloa, Mexico, reached the Top 10 on Billboard’s Regional Mexican Songs chart in 2010.

Their latest single, "Muchacho De Campo," has been climbing the Latin Top 50 Billboard charts for 10 weeks. They recently received their first Latin Grammy nomination for their sophomore record, Y Ahora Resulta, for Best Album Norteño.

The group is composed of brothers Jorge Gaxiola (accordion, vocals) and Miguel Gaxiola (bajosexto, vocals), plus Domingo Bolaños "El Mingo" (tuba) and Carlos Sígala "Charly" (drums). Voz de Mando initially made a name for themselves with the self-released albums Levantando la Voz (2009) and 12 Impactos de Alto Calibre (2009). Upon signing a recording contract with the Univision Music Group label Disa Records, they made their major-label album debut with Con la Nueva Federacion in 2010. Miguel Gaxiola wrote several songs on their first major album, including the hit corrido, "Comandos del M.P. (500 Balazos)."

Don’t miss an opportunity to see this popular Latin group when it hits the stage in one of the most popular music venues in Santa Barbara County.

Located on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez, the Chumash Casino Resort is an age 18-or-older venue. Tickets for all events are available at the Chumash Casino Resort’s Club Chumash or online by clicking here.

Mike Traphagen is a public relations specialist for the Chumash Casino Resort.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 