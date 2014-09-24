Latin Group Voz de Mando to Perform at Chumash Casino Resort

Voz de Mando, one of the top new acts in the Regional Mexican genre, will perform their hits at the Chumash Casino Resort’s Samala Showroom at 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 16.

Tickets for the show are $35, $45, $55, $65 and $75.

In 2009, four friends based in Huntington Park in Los Angeles County decided it was time to combine their musical talents and form Voz de Mando. It wasn’t long before the group became one of the most popular bands in the Regional Mexican music scene.

Voz de Mando scored success with their first hit single, “Comandos del M.P. (500 Balazos)” in 2010. The song, which details gun violence in their native Sinaloa, Mexico, reached the Top 10 on Billboard’s Regional Mexican Songs chart in 2010.

Their latest single, "Muchacho De Campo," has been climbing the Latin Top 50 Billboard charts for 10 weeks. They recently received their first Latin Grammy nomination for their sophomore record, Y Ahora Resulta, for Best Album Norteño.

The group is composed of brothers Jorge Gaxiola (accordion, vocals) and Miguel Gaxiola (bajosexto, vocals), plus Domingo Bolaños "El Mingo" (tuba) and Carlos Sígala "Charly" (drums). Voz de Mando initially made a name for themselves with the self-released albums Levantando la Voz (2009) and 12 Impactos de Alto Calibre (2009). Upon signing a recording contract with the Univision Music Group label Disa Records, they made their major-label album debut with Con la Nueva Federacion in 2010. Miguel Gaxiola wrote several songs on their first major album, including the hit corrido, "Comandos del M.P. (500 Balazos)."

Don’t miss an opportunity to see this popular Latin group when it hits the stage in one of the most popular music venues in Santa Barbara County.

Located on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez, the Chumash Casino Resort is an age 18-or-older venue. Tickets for all events are available at the Chumash Casino Resort’s Club Chumash or online by clicking here.

— Mike Traphagen is a public relations specialist for the Chumash Casino Resort.