Latin Legend Ramón Ayala to Perform at Chumash Casino Resort

Ramón Ayala, who’s known as “The King of the Accordion,” will bring his legendary sound to the Chumash Casino Resort’s Samala Showroom at 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 11. Tickets for the show are $55, $65, $75, $85 and $95.

Norteño artist and Grammy Award winner Ayala is one of the most popular and esteemed personalities in Regional Mexican music.

In his four decades in the music industry, the innovative accordionist/vocalist has been at the helm of two of the most successful conjuntos in the history of the genre — Los Relampagos Del Norte and Ramon Ayala Y Sus Bravos Del Norte.

Throughout his more than 40 years in the industry, Ayala has recorded more than 100 albums. He turns out well-crafted and balanced music, featuring lyrics about tragedy, loneliness, broken relationships, almost unbearable longing and pain, and about experiencing love in all its complicated nuances. Ayala's music is nicely rounded out by thoughtful melodies and the soulful, rich vocals of lead singer Mario Marichalar.

Ramon Ayala Y Sus Bravos Del Norte also includes Ayala's brothers, Fidencio Ayala (bass), Jose Luis Ayala (drums) and David Laure (percussion).

Ayala continues to be a classic musician who is remembered as one of the founders of the modern norteño music. Ayala has won and has been nominated for several Grammy awards. In 2001, Ayala was awarded with an American Grammy award for the album En Vivo … El Hombre Y Su Música.

He has also been awarded with two Latin Grammys for the albums Quémame Los Ojos and El Numero Cien.

Located on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez, the Chumash Casino Resort is an age 18-or-older venue.

— Mike Traphagen is a public relations specialist for the Chumash Casino Resort.