Latin Sounds Swaying Into UCSB Via Los Pinguos

Los Pinguos will bring its Latin American musical journey and sound to UCSB at 8 p.m. May 6 in the MultiCultural Center Theater.

Los Pinguos came to the United States from Buenos Aires, Argentina, with a mixture of rhythms. Performing their vivacious tunes at UCSB will be Adrián Buono (guitar and vocals), José Agote (guitar and vocals), Santiago Lee (bass and vocals) and Pablo Medina (drums).

The group Los Pinguos has appeared on three of the Putumayo World Music compilation albums, Baila!, Radio Latino and World Party.

The musicians have performed worldwide in India, Bali, Italy, the Netherlands, Puerto Rico, Mexico, Canada, at the Montreux Jazz Festival in Switzerland, and throughout the United States.

Los Pinguos’ music has appeared on TV shows The Shield and The L Word, in movies such as Antonio Banderas and Emma Thompson’s Imagining Argentina, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and two of their songs were included in Katherine Heigl’s movie The Ugly Truth.

Tickets for the show are on sale at http://bit.ly/mcc-lospinguos.

For more information about the MultiCultural Center, visit www.mcc.ucsb.edu.

— Carol Dinh for UCSB MultiCultural Center.