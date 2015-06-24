Latin Star El Chapo de Sinaloa to Perform at Chumash Casino Resort

Grammy Award winner El Chapo de Sinaloa, who is celebrating 25 years as a top artist in the regional Mexican genre, will perform his hits at the Chumash Casino Resort’s Samala Showroom at 8 p.m. Thursday, July 16.

Tickets for the show are $25, $35 and $45.

Born Ernesto Pérez in Badiraguato, Sinaloa, Mexico, he is better known by his loyal fans as El Chapo de Sinaloa (The Shorty from Sinaloa). A Mexican Norteño/Banda singer, Sinaloa first started playing the clarinet with groups near his home at age 11. Later, he learned to play bass and started working as a session musician with regional Mexican labels.

His music career first launched when he signed with EMI Latin, which led to the release of his first two albums, El Chichi in 1995 and 13 Toneladas in 1996.

He later switched to Sony Discos and came out with a series of albums that included Padre de Todos (1999), Me Dicen el Rey (2000), Que Tal Si Te Compro (2001), Hechizo de Amor: Cien por Ciento Norteño (2002), El #1 del Jaripeo (2002) and Fantasía Loca (2003).

In the mid-2000s, he moved to Disa Records and found success in the album Te Va a Gustar, which not only won him a Grammy for Best Banda Album in 2007, but also topped the Billboard Regional Mexican album chart. His biggest hits include, “Recostada en la Cama,” “Detrás de la Puerta,” “Para Que Regreses,” “La Noche Perfecta” and “A Ti Si Puedo Decirte.”

Don’t miss an opportunity to see this popular Latin performer when he takes the stage in one of the most popular music venues in Santa Barbara County.

Located on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez, the Chumash Casino Resort is an age 18-or-older venue. Tickets for all events are available at the Chumash Casino Resort’s Club Chumash or online by clicking here.

— Mike Traphagen is a public relations specialist for the Chumash Casino Resort.