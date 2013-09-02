Latin Star Larry Hernandez to Perform at Chumash Casino Resort

Latin recording artist Larry Hernandez, who is also the star of his own reality TV series, will perform his hits at the Chumash Casino Resort’s Samala Showroom at 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26. Tickets for the show are $35, $45, $55, $65 and $75.

Hernandez, a regional Mexican singer and a multifaceted musician, rose to mainstream success in 2009 with his smash hit album 16 Narco Corridos. Now, he can be seen regularly on his TV show Larrymania, which airs on Mun2.

But loyal fans will get to see this singer, songwriter, composer, drummer and accordion player live at the Chumash Casino Resort.

Born in Los Angeles, Hernandez moved at age 4 with his family to Culiacán, Sinaloa, Mexico. He began his musical career in a group called Los Amables del Norte, but later, as a solo artist, Hernandez released the albums Mil Noches (2002) and Hace un Mes (2008) before rising to mainstream success with 16 Narco Corridos.

His hit album was composed almost entirely of self-written material and featured vivid depictions of drug trafficking culture. 16 Narco Corridos spawned three hit singles ("El Querendón y Cajetoso," "El Baleado" and "Pilotos Canabis") and reached No. 4 on the Billboard Top Latin Albums chart. His live album En Vivo: Desde Culiacán followed later in 2009 and peaked at No. 2 on the same Billboard chart, confirming his status as a Latin star.

In 2010, Hernandez won the New Latin Artist of the Year award at the Latin Billboard Music Awards, and he followed by winning Solo Regional Mexican Artist of the Year awards in the categories of both airplay and albums.

Don’t miss an opportunity to see one of the top Latin acts in the music industry perform in the intimate 1,400-seat Samala Showroom.

Located on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez, the Chumash Casino Resort is an age 18-or-older venue. Tickets for all events are available at the Chumash Casino Resort’s Club Chumash, or click here or call StarTicketsPlus at 800.585.3737.

— Mike Traphagen is a public relations specialist for the Chumash Casino Resort.