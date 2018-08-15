Wednesday, August 15 , 2018, 3:39 pm | Fair 77º

 
 
 
 

Latin Star Paquita La Del Barrio to Perform at Chumash Casino

By Caitlyn Baker for Chumash Casino Resort | August 15, 2018 | 1:59 p.m.
Paquita La Del Barrio
Paquita La Del Barrio

Latin recording artist Paquita La Del Barrio, whose popular songs and advocacy for women have built a loyal female following, brings her entertaining show to the Chumash Casino Resort’s Samala Showroom at 8 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 14.

Tickets are $49, $54, $59, $69 and $79.
 
Men in attendance are likely to hear the following question: "¿Me estás oyendo, inútil?"

It translates to: “Are you listening to me, you good-for-nothing?” which captures the essence of Mexican ranchera singer La Del Barrio’s popularity among female audiences.

Her songs are staples on jukeboxes in Mexican clubs and cantinas, and they usually take a stance against Mexico’s sexist culture, especially “Rata De Dos Patas” (Two-Legged Rat).

In the song, she uses a rat as a metaphor for a man, and it’s rumored to be inspired by her first husband. (The marriage ended when she discovered his infidelity.)
 
La Del Barrio was born Francisca Viveros Barradas in Alto Lucero, Veracruz in 1947. She started her singing career in 1970 in Mexico City, but her first album Mi Renuncia wasn’t released until 1988.

She proved she’s capable of playing nice with her male counterparts by being featured in a duet with Ricardo Arjona in a song called “Ni Tu Ni Yo” on his 2008 album 5to Piso.

She has also performed at the popular Latin award show Premios Lo Nuestro and in the “Somos El Mundo,” which was the Spanish version of “We Are The World.”

Located on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez, the Chumash Casino Resort is an age 21-and-older venue. Tickets for all events are available at the Chumash Casino Resort’s Club Indulge or online at www.chumashcasino.com.

— Caitlyn Baker for Chumash Casino Resort.

 

