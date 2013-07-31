Latin Star Paquita La Del Barrio to Spice Up the Chumash Casino Resort

Latin recording artist Paquita La Del Barrio, whose popular songs and advocacy for women have built a loyal female following, brings her entertaining show to the Chumash Casino Resort’s Samala Showroom at 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 29.

Tickets for the show are $45, $55, $65, $75 and $85.

On Aug. 29, men in attendance at the Samala Showroom are likely to hear the following question: "¿Me estás oyendo, inútil?" It translates to, “Are you listening to me, you good-for-nothing?” and it captures the essence of Mexican ranchera singer Del Barrio’s popularity among female audiences.

Her songs are staples on jukeboxes in Mexican clubs and cantinas, and they usually take a stance against Mexico’s sexist culture, especially “Rata De Dos Patas” (Two-Legged Rat). In the song, she uses a rat as a metaphor for a man, and it’s rumored to be inspired by her first husband. (The marriage ended when she discovered his infidelity.)

Del Barrio was born Francisca Viveros Barradas in Alto Lucero, Veracruz, in 1947. She started her singing career in 1970 in Mexico City, but her first album, Mi Renuncia, wasn’t released until 1988. She proved that she’s capable of playing nice with her male counterparts by being featured in a duet with Ricardo Arjona in a song called “Ni Tu Ni Yo” on his 2008 album, 5to Piso. She has also performed at the popular Latin award show Premios Lo Nuestro and in the “Somos El Mundo,” which was the Spanish version of “We Are The World.”

Don’t miss an opportunity to see this one-of-a-kind entertainer in the intimate, 1,400-seat Samala Showroom.

Located on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez, the Chumash Casino Resort is an age 18-or-older venue.

— Mike Traphagen is a public relations specialist for the Chumash Casino Resort.